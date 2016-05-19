(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed HNB Assurance PLC's (HNBA) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(lka)'. Fitch has also affirmed its subsidiary HNB General Insurance Limited's (HNB GI) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and National Long-Term Rating at 'A(lka)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the Sri Lanka-based insurance group's satisfactory capitalisation in terms of risk-based capital, prudent investment policy and modest market share. The ratings also reflect synergies gained from using its parent's, Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB, AA-(lka)/Stable), wider branch network, HNBA's importance to the bank in providing bancassurance products and HNB's 60% stake in the insurance group. Fitch considers HNB GI a core subsidiary of HNBA, due to the significant contribution non-life insurance makes to the top line (49% of gross written premiums) and significant operational synergies. Fitch views HNBA's consolidated capital strength as satisfactory. In 2015, its life solvency ratio was 2.2x (2014:2.3x), while its non-life ratio weakened to 1.5x (2014:3.1x) due to lower profitability resulting from high competition. The regulatory minimum ratio was 1.0x for both life and non-life. In 2015 HNBA's pre-tax return on assets reduced to 1.5% (2014: 4.9%), as the non-life combined ratio deteriorated to 123% from 110% in 2014. The increase in the ratio was mainly due to the motor insurance claims. In November 2015, HNBA provided HNB GI with LKR150mn of capital to support its solvency until HNB GI arrests its weak profitability. HNBA and HNB GI have been recording above-sector growth in the last couple of years. Fitch generally views growth at rates greater than the market or peers cautiously from a ratings perspective, especially during periods of competitive pricing pressures. From 2016, insurers will be required to report RBC positions. HNBA's life and non-life RBC ratios were 282% and 177% respectively at end-2015. HNBA expects its life and non-life business segments to maintain RBC ratios of at least 170%. This compares with a regulatory minimum of 120%. Although Fitch does not expect the Sri Lankan insurance sector's credit profile to deteriorate materially, Fitch is of the view that operating conditions could become more challenging. Fitch downgraded the Sri Lankan sovereign to 'B+' from 'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook on 29 February 2016. The operating environment remains a key rating driver for the Sri Lankan insurance sector, given its potential volatility. RATING SENSITIVITIES An increase in market share in both the life and non-life insurance segments, while maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current levels, will lead to a rating upgrade for HNBA and HNB GI. Downgrade rating triggers include: - a weakening RBC ratio for life and non-life to below 160% on a sustained basis - reduced operational synergies with HNB - a significant weakening of HNB's credit profile - HNB GI may be downgraded if it is no longer viewed as a core entity of the group

Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 