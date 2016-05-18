(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a special report
that Jordanian
banks' ratings are constrained by a challenging operating
environment, as
reflected in their Negative Outlook. This is the first peer
review report
published by Fitch on Jordanian banks.
The Negative Outlook reflect heightened political risk, weak
external finances
despite falling oil prices and continued concern over the
country's public
finances.
Jordanian banks, with the exception of Arab Bank Plc, have high
exposure to
domestic sovereign debt or sovereign credit exposures, which
significantly
increase the correlation between the banks and their operating
environment. The
banks' ratings are therefore effectively constrained by this.
Consequently, any
change in our view of the Jordanian operating environment is
likely to be
mirrored on these banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).
Arab Bank's IDRs (BBB-/Negative) are driven by the bank's
standalone strength as
indicated by the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. Its
geographical
diversification throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),
North Africa and
Europe, as well as its holding of highly liquid assets, mainly
in Europe, allow
the bank to be rated higher than its peers in Jordan.
Despite the challenging operating environment, Jordanian banks
have continued to
demonstrate healthy liquidity, adequate capital ratios and
resilient
profitability. We do not expect pressure on capitalisation or
liquidity as
credit growth is likely to be sluggish in 2016 and banks have a
cautious risk
appetite.
Total credit facilities extended by banks rose 9.5% in 2015,
which was mainly
driven by government lending as part of the government's
investment drive.
Private-sector credit growth was 4% in 2015 and is expected to
be sluggish in
2016, due to lack of lending opportunities.
Asset quality metrics are generally improving. The average
impaired loans ratio
for the banking sector dropped to 5.5% at end-1H15 from 7% at
end-2013 as a
result of banks cleaning their balance sheets of legacy impaired
loans and the
sector-average reserve coverage ratio improved to 80% at
end-1H15 from an
average of 65% over the past five years.
Liquidity remains healthy with an average loans-to-deposits
ratio of about 70%,
which is expected to be maintained given banks' stable domestic
funding base and
expected slow credit growth in 2016. Banks are largely funded by
customer
deposits and deposits are more granular than in the GCC, with a
higher
proportion of retail deposits.
Capitalisation is adequate with a sector-average capital
adequacy ratio of 18.5%
at end-1H15, which should be viewed in light of the banks' high
concentration
risk, the still tough operating environment and zero
risk-weighting on
government securities.
Fitch believes the sovereign has a high propensity to support
the banking system
as Jordanian banks, with the exception of Arab Bank, are mainly
domestic.
However, its ability to do so is constrained by its weak
financial flexibility.
The report, 'Jordanian Banks: Peer Review', is available on
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
