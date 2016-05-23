(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
food service
provider Sodexo SA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's
steady business
model, which has proven relatively resistant through economic
cycles and periods
of sharp movements in food prices. The model is characterised by
good geographic
diversification, a large diversified customer base, high
retention rates and a
secular trend of increased outsourcing by both public and
private sector
clients.
The main factors constraining the rating at the 'BBB+' level are
its lower
margin relative to peers and shareholder-friendly returns which
reduce
deleveraging capacity. Headroom under our rating guidance is
improving with
funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage expected to be around
2.8x by FY18,
from 3.3x at FYE August 2015 (FY15). Our rating case assumptions
factor in
Sodexo's return of EUR300m of cash to shareholders via share buy
back in 2016.
Although not included in our forecasts, we would expect that a
continuation of
this programme, in the absence of other material investments, if
funded through
the issuance of new debt, could result in slower deleveraging
prospects and
limited headroom under the maximum threshold of 3.5x compatible
with its rating.
Other factors include weakness in some of its more cyclical
businesses offset by
good growth in other parts within the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steady Business Model
Fitch expects group revenue to reach around EUR21bn by FY18
conservatively
assuming low single digits sales growth. Moreover, we expect
Sodexo to continue
to face challenges in certain markets but to achieve overall
organic growth. We
also expect EBITDA margins to steadily reach around 7.5% by FY18
driven by
ongoing cost and structural efficiencies, offset by FX and ramp
up costs of new
projects, such as the new Rio Tinto contract.
High Retention Rates
Sodexo has proven its resilience through the cycle, reducing
costs and
preserving profitability. In the food service business, quality
of product and
service remain of paramount importance. Sodexo secures its
number two position
in food services through high retention rates (93.1% at FY15)
and contracted
revenue resulting in low renewal risk, which we view as a key
rating driver.
Geographical Diversity
Fitch expects the global long-term trend towards outsourcing to
support Sodexo's
continued growth, underpinning our Stable Outlook. We expect
some weakness in
Latin America, remote sites and some emerging markets to be
offset by organic
growth. Over the past three years, revenue at its Onsite
services division has
been growing steadily at a CAGR of 2.5%, and 1.5% in its
benefits and rewards
division.
Peer Comparison, Low Profitability to Improve
Sodexo is rated higher than Elior (BB/Stable) as it has greater
geographic
diversity and lower leverage, but sits behind Compass
(A-/Stable), as the latter
benefits from a greater degree of diversity and stronger profit
margins. We
expect a continuation of mild margin progression for Sodexo,
driven by
implementation of its efficiency programme and complemented by
margins in the
benefits and rewards segment remaining stable at around
historical levels. At
present, we conservatively factor in 10-20bp margin expansion
per year over the
rating horizon.
Steady Free Cash Flow
We expect cash flow to remain steady with an FFO margin of
around 5% over the
next two years. After assumed low capex of around 1.7% of sales,
steadily
increasing dividends and the announced EUR300m return of funds
to shareholders,
we expect the free cash flow (FCF) margin to remain steady at
around 2% of
sales, which is in line with its immediate sector peers.
Moreover, Sodexo
retains adequate financial flexibility, reflected by its strong
access to
liquidity and interest cover, measured as FFO fixed charge cover
above 4.0x,
fully consistent with the rating.
Slow Deleveraging Profile
Headroom under our negative guidance is low with FFO gross
leverage at 3.3x at
FY16 relative to our negative guidance of 3.5x. The announced
return of cash to
shareholders of EUR300m slows Sodexo's ability to reduce
leverage over the
longer term. In our forecasts, we expect FFO adjusted leverage
to trend towards
below 2.8x by FY18 by assuming there will be no more share
buybacks from FY17.
Still, we would expect Sodexo to continue to return cash in the
absence of
investments thus constraining the rating at the 'BBB' category
over the medium
term.
RATING ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Good organic growth to continue in both food services and
benefits and rewards
segments, with new contract wins driven by the trend of
companies to outsource
and improving employment levels. We also expect some small
positive contribution
from bolt-on acquisition activity.
- Stable improvements in EBITDA margin annually, driven by
continued positive
impacts as a result of cost-cutting initiatives.
- Capex at about 1.7% of sales in FY16 and FY17, reducing
towards 1.5% onwards.
- Dividends to increase annually, resulting in FCF margin
remaining at
approximately 2% of sales.
- Share buy-back of EUR300m in FY16; none thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-A sustained deleveraging through debt repayment leading to FFO
adjusted gross
leverage falling permanently below 2.5x.
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 5.0x.
-Evidence that cost efficiencies are improving operating margins
sustainably
leading to a sustained group operating EBIT margin between
6.5%-7.5%
-Strong FCF generation leading to pre-dividends FCF/total
adjusted debt ratio
above 25%.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Evidence of significant non-renewal of contracts and/or
negative like-for-like
sales growth along with EBIT margin erosion below current
levels.
-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x.
-FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 4.0x
-Pre-dividend FCF/total adjusted debt ratio below 18% (currently
around 12% as
we record restructuring expenses above Fitch's FFO computation).
LIQUIDITY
Fitch continues to view Sodexo's liquidity as strong and we
assume that the
company will maintain adequate financial flexibility over the
medium term. As at
FYE15 it had EUR2.0bn of cash readily available for debt
service. Together with
good FCF generation and access to EUR466m and USD709m of
committed credit
facilities, this is more than sufficient to cover short-term
maturing debt of
EUR256m.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
--Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly operating
lease expenses
related to long term assets of EUR115m.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
