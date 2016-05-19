(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia's (Carige, B-/Stable/B) mortgage covered bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG), guaranteed by Carige Covered Bonds S.r.l., to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the downgrade of Carige's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-'/Stable from 'B'/Stable (see "Fitch Downgrades Banca Carige to 'B-'; Outlook Stable" dated 16 May 2016 available at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The OBG benefits from a maximum rating uplift resulting from the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 notches and a recovery uplift of 3 notches above the revised 'B+' tested rating on a probability of default basis. As a result, the one-notch downgrade on Carige's IDR has led to a one-notch downgrade of the OBG rating. The rating is based on Carige's Long-Term IDR of 'B-', an unchanged IDR uplift of 0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches (high discontinuity risk) and the publicly undertaken 81.97% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 89.5% 'BB+' breakeven AP (corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 11.7%). The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating mirrors that on Carige's IDR. Fitch has revised the breakeven AP to 89.5% from 86.5%. This is attributable to the less severe assumptions associated with the 'BB+' (compared with the 'BBB-' rating scenario) and to the increased excess spread available in the structure. New OBG issuance in October 2015 and February 2016 (for a total of EUR1bn) decreased the weighted average (WA) cost of the liabilities (to 2.3% from 2.8%) while two new asset transfers occurred at the same time (for a total of EUR950m not hedged by the asset swap) slightly increased the WA interest rate on the assets (to 2.2% from 2.1%). The major contributor to the breakeven AP is the asset disposal loss component of 11.1% compared with 12.5% previously. The change is driven by reduced maturity mismatch between assets and liabilities (to 3.0 from 3.3 years) and the high refinancing spreads applied to Italian residential mortgage loans and to small and medium-sized enterprise mortgage loans (SMEs) in a 'BB+' rating scenario (353bp and 461bp, respectively). The credit loss component accounts for 5% of OC (up from the previous 4.7%), as a result of the current 'BB+' 4.7% expected loss on the cover pool. As of end-February 2016, the EUR4.9bn cover pool comprised 93.7% residential mortgage loans, with the remainder 6.3% granted to Italian SMEs. The cash flow valuation component has been revised to -2.7% (from the previous -0.2%), reflecting the interest rate swaps on the assets and liabilities, which hedge 71% of the cover pool and 69.1% of the OBG. Credit Suisse International (A/Stable/F1) acts as swap counterparty on the assets and liabilities. The swap provider is an eligible counterparty as per Fitch's criteria and in its analysis the agency has considered post-swap cash flows. The unhedged assets (29% of the cover pool, of which 7.7% are fixed- and 21.3% floating-rate) and liabilities (30.9% of the outstanding OBG, of which 16.3% are fixed- and 14.6% floating-rate) have been modelled at the current interest rate regime. The unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches is due to the weak link assessment of liquidity gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the recourse of the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch expects the 15-month maturity extension that is envisaged in the documentation to be sufficient to successfully refinance the cover pool in a stress scenario two notches above the IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The unchanged IDR uplift of 0 notches reflects the bail-in exemption for fully collateralised covered bonds and that none of the factors that Fitch considers in assigning an IDR uplift are satisfied for this OBG programme. Fitch takes into account the 81.97% AP that Carige publishes in its investor report (as of March 2016) and uses to perform the asset coverage test. This level of AP allows the OBG to meet timely payments in a 'B+' scenario and is adequate to achieve recoveries given default of the covered bonds of at least 91% in a 'BB+' scenario. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BB+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige) would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Carige's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by 1 or more notches to 'CCC' or below; or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity Cap is reduced to 1 or lower; or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'BB+' breakeven level of 89.5%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Sara De Novellis Analyst +39 02 879 087 295 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 