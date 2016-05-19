(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Carige S.p.A. -
Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia's (Carige, B-/Stable/B)
mortgage covered
bonds (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG), guaranteed by
Carige Covered Bonds
S.r.l., to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows the downgrade of Carige's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'B-'/Stable from 'B'/Stable (see "Fitch
Downgrades Banca Carige
to 'B-'; Outlook Stable" dated 16 May 2016 available at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The OBG benefits from a maximum rating uplift resulting from the
Discontinuity
Cap (D-Cap) of 2 notches and a recovery uplift of 3 notches
above the revised
'B+' tested rating on a probability of default basis. As a
result, the one-notch
downgrade on Carige's IDR has led to a one-notch downgrade of
the OBG rating.
The rating is based on Carige's Long-Term IDR of 'B-', an
unchanged IDR uplift
of 0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches (high
discontinuity risk) and the
publicly undertaken 81.97% asset percentage (AP) that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 89.5%
'BB+' breakeven
AP (corresponding to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of
11.7%). The
Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating mirrors that on
Carige's IDR.
Fitch has revised the breakeven AP to 89.5% from 86.5%. This is
attributable to
the less severe assumptions associated with the 'BB+' (compared
with the 'BBB-'
rating scenario) and to the increased excess spread available in
the structure.
New OBG issuance in October 2015 and February 2016 (for a total
of EUR1bn)
decreased the weighted average (WA) cost of the liabilities (to
2.3% from 2.8%)
while two new asset transfers occurred at the same time (for a
total of EUR950m
not hedged by the asset swap) slightly increased the WA interest
rate on the
assets (to 2.2% from 2.1%).
The major contributor to the breakeven AP is the asset disposal
loss component
of 11.1% compared with 12.5% previously. The change is driven by
reduced
maturity mismatch between assets and liabilities (to 3.0 from
3.3 years) and the
high refinancing spreads applied to Italian residential mortgage
loans and to
small and medium-sized enterprise mortgage loans (SMEs) in a
'BB+' rating
scenario (353bp and 461bp, respectively).
The credit loss component accounts for 5% of OC (up from the
previous 4.7%), as
a result of the current 'BB+' 4.7% expected loss on the cover
pool. As of
end-February 2016, the EUR4.9bn cover pool comprised 93.7%
residential mortgage
loans, with the remainder 6.3% granted to Italian SMEs.
The cash flow valuation component has been revised to -2.7%
(from the previous
-0.2%), reflecting the interest rate swaps on the assets and
liabilities, which
hedge 71% of the cover pool and 69.1% of the OBG. Credit Suisse
International
(A/Stable/F1) acts as swap counterparty on the assets and
liabilities. The swap
provider is an eligible counterparty as per Fitch's criteria and
in its analysis
the agency has considered post-swap cash flows. The unhedged
assets (29% of the
cover pool, of which 7.7% are fixed- and 21.3% floating-rate)
and liabilities
(30.9% of the outstanding OBG, of which 16.3% are fixed- and
14.6%
floating-rate) have been modelled at the current interest rate
regime.
The unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches is due to the weak link
assessment of liquidity
gap and systemic risk component. In a scenario where the
recourse of the covered
bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool, Fitch expects
the 15-month
maturity extension that is envisaged in the documentation to be
sufficient to
successfully refinance the cover pool in a stress scenario two
notches above the
IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 0 notches reflects the bail-in
exemption for fully
collateralised covered bonds and that none of the factors that
Fitch considers
in assigning an IDR uplift are satisfied for this OBG programme.
Fitch takes into account the 81.97% AP that Carige publishes in
its investor
report (as of March 2016) and uses to perform the asset coverage
test. This
level of AP allows the OBG to meet timely payments in a 'B+'
scenario and is
adequate to achieve recoveries given default of the covered
bonds of at least
91% in a 'BB+' scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BB+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Banca Carige
S.p.A. - Cassa di
Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige) would be vulnerable to
downgrade if any
of the following occurs: (i) Carige's Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) is downgraded
by 1 or more notches to 'CCC' or below; or (ii) the number of
notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the Discontinuity Cap is
reduced to 1 or
lower; or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers
in its analysis
increases above Fitch's 'BB+' breakeven level of 89.5%.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
