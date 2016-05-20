(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Metropolitan City of
Rome's (Rome) Outlooks to Negative from Stable, while affirming
the Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB+'. The agency
has also affirmed Rome's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'
and senior
unsecured bonds at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook revision reflects our expectation that Rome's
operating performance
will be hit by sluggish car market revenues and additional
transfers to the
State's consolidation efforts, leading to a weaker operating
margin. The ratings
also take into account a high, albeit declining debt, solid
liquidity buffer, as
well as a wealthy economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
Operating Performance: Rome's adjusted operating margin before
accounting rule
changes was 4% in 2015, below Fitch's expectation of over 5%
(and an average 8%
through 2018). Rome is likely to struggle to maintain a positive
operating
balance as revenue recovery is held back by a sluggish auto
sector (generating
two-thirds of revenue) while tax leeway on the sector is limited
by rates
already being close to their allowed maximum. At the same time
operating
expenditure will be under pressure from growing transfers to the
state budget of
between EUR50m and EUR75m a year for 2016-2017.
Institutional Framework: Rome's performance in 2015 reflected a
still evolving
institutional framework for Italian metropolitan cities.
Upcoming administrative
elections are limiting the metropolitan city's administration to
mainly
maintenance services in water, road, school infrastructure and
waste management.
However, cuts in transfers by the central government to
consolidate the national
budget are making it increasingly challenging for the
metropolitan city to
deploy and maintain the level of services.
Low
Debt and Liquidity: Fitch's central scenario forecasts EUR50m
new borrowing over
the medium term to finance mainly non-deferrable extraordinary
maintenance on
schools and roads, which have already been downsized to a yearly
EUR60m (half of
the 2012-2014 average). However, debt is expected to continue
declining to
EUR620m by 2017, or approximately 110%-120% of the budget (from
almost EUR900m
in 2010), while keeping the exposure to fixed interest rates at
about 90%.
Rome's sound debt sustainability is supported by suspended debt
repayments in
2015 (to Unicredit and CDP) as allowed by law while the city
renegotiates the
terms. The suspension helped Rome more than halve its interest
payment to EUR11m
and principal repayment to EUR27m (almost EUR40m in 2014).
Rome's liquidity position remained strong at EUR120m at 2015
(EUR100m at 2014)
or 2x the normalised annual debt service requirement. Fitch
expects liquidity to
remain stable in the medium term, as attempts to recover at
least part (25%) of
the receivables (about EUR450m in mid-2015) from the Region of
Lazio
(BBB/Stable) are offset by new unpaid receivables.
Economy: Rome generates a GDP of approximately EUR150bn for a
population of
about 4.5 million. A large public sector has sustained
employment (61.5% in
2015; Italy: 56.6%) supported Rome's tax revenue and helped
maintain
unemployment at 10.7%, below the national average of 12%. We
expect the economy
will maintain its wealthy indicators (GDP per capita about 30%
above the EU28
average), backed by growing tourism and services, as well as
rising exports in
sectors such as chemical and mechanical.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sovereign downgrade would be reflected in Rome's IDRs. Also,
failure to
control spending in a context of debt service coverage ratio
persistently below
1x and depleted reserves may result in a downgrade.
