(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its rating
action on Investec
Money Market Fund to an affirmation and removed the rating from
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). It has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
-Investec Money Market Fund
National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR) affirmed at
'AA+(zaf)' and removed
from RWN; rating withdrawn
National Fund Volatility Rating (NFVR) affirmed at 'V1(zaf)';
rating withdrawn
The revision of the rating action, to an affirmation from a
downgrade, followed
the receipt of the latest information from the fund relating to
its holding in
African Bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The removal of the RWN on the Investec Money Market Fund is
driven by the
resolution of African Bank, effective as of 4 April 2016, in
which the fund held
a small position. The resolution of African Bank substantially
reduces
uncertainty in the value of African Bank securities and clears
the way for their
eventual sale or maturation. Consistent with the rating
sensitivities outlined
in previous rating action commentaries relating to this fund,
Fitch considered
the presence of African Bank a material source of uncertainty in
its rating
analysis, which drove the RWN.
The Investec Money Market Fund subsequently sold its position in
African Bank in
April 2016.
The affirmation of the NFCQR therefore reflects the high credit
quality of its
remaining holdings. The affirmation of the NFVR reflects the
fund's low and
stable market risk profile.
On 17 May 2016 Fitch had downgraded this fund. Following the
more recent receipt
of information that the fund had already sold its African Bank
holding, Fitch
reviewed its rating decision and revised it to an affirmation.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Investec Asset Management has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's
regulatory
status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for this fund.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is
different than
the original rating committee outcome.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Matthew Taylor
Senior Director
+1 44 20 3530 1094
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.