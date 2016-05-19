(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc. (BBVAC) at 'BBB+'
and the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
This action follows Fitch's recent rating action on BBVAC's
parent company,
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA). Refer to Fitch's
press release titled
'Fitch Affirms Santander and BBVA at 'A-'; Outlook Stable'
(dated May 13, 2016)
for additional information on the BBVA rating action.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
BBVAC's IDR reflects the higher of its support-driven IDR or its
standalone
rating, the VR. BBVAC' support-driven IDR is 'BBB+', while its
stand-alone
rating or VR is 'bbb'.
BBVAC's institutional support-driven IDR is higher than its VR,
which reflects
the parent's ability and propensity to provide support to BBVAC.
BBVAC accounts
for approximately 12% and 11% of consolidated parent assets and
revenues,
respectively.
VR
BBVAC's VR, which reflects the company's intrinsic
creditworthiness absent any
extraordinary support, was affirmed at 'bbb' primarily
reflecting the company's
solid capital position, and good asset quality profile. The
ratings are
constrained primarily by a weaker earnings profile, and higher
energy-related
exposure.
Capital remains good, with a Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel
III of 10.64%, on
a transitional basis, up slightly from a year ago. This
compares to the large
regional bank peer median of approximately 10.7%. BBVAC's
capital requests have
been modest to date, with relatively small dividends upstreamed
to the parent.
The company has one of the lowest total payouts in the peer
group, incorporating
only dividend payments. Fitch expects BBVAC to manage its
capital profile
conservatively given both a weaker earnings profile, and strong
loan growth over
the past few years.
Excluding energy-related exposure, asset quality continues to
remain relatively
good. Fitch notes that non-performing assets (NPAs), inclusive
of accruing
troubled debt restructurings, compared favorably to large
regional bank peer
average at year-end. BBVAC's net charge-offs (NCOs) in 2015 were
slightly better
than the large regional bank peer average (excluding COF), while
its crisis-era
experience was roughly in line with peer averages. Fitch expects
some asset
quality deterioration for BBVAC, as well as the industry, from
unsustainably low
current levels.
During 2015, BBVAC reported deterioration in NPAs balances from
the prior year,
with the most deterioration in C&I NPAs due to energy-related
weaknesses, though
there was also some erosion consumer indirect, though within our
expectations.
Offsetting these rating drivers, BBVAC's earnings performance
continues to lag
the average for large regional banks in the U.S. and is
considered a key VR
constraint by Fitch. BBVAC return on assets (ROA) in 2015 was
just 55 basis
points (bps), as compared to the peer average (excluding BBVAC)
of approximately
100bps. However, Fitch notes that BBVAC's earnings profile is in
line with other
FBOs, who tend to lag large regional peers due to generally
higher funding
costs, greater reliance on spread income, and higher overhead
costs.
Part of BBVAC's weaker earnings profile is due to its net
interest margin (NIM),
which is impacted by a much higher cost of interest-bearing
deposits than peers.
While deposit costs have been generally declining for the entire
industry, the
cost of interest-bearing deposits for BBVAC has been generally
trending up due
to deposit promotions. BBVAC has been able to grow
interest-bearing deposits by
10% from a year ago. The bank has also been successful in
increasing
non-interest bearing balances, which now represent approximately
30% of total
deposits.
BBVAC's high energy-related exposure also currently constrains
ratings. BBVAC
reported $4.2 billion of energy loans as of March 31, 2016 or
roughly 7% of
total loans and 56% of tangible common equity. This exposure is
higher than all
other Fitch-rated large regional bank peers.
Given BBVAC's concentration in Texas and 20 year history in
energy lending, it
is expected its exposure would be somewhat higher than most
peers. That said,
the company's energy-related exposure had a meaningful impact on
earnings in the
first quarter of 2016 (1Q16), in which the company reported an
ROA of only
15bps. While total loan losses remain manageable to date, BBVAC
reported a
significant increase in provision expenses. Related loan loss
reserves now total
3.7% at March 31, 2016, which is well below most peers,
especially in light of
the composition of its portfolio which includes 87% non-IG
credits, though Fitch
notes its exposure to service companies is well below peer
averages. Fitch
expects BBVAC may incur increased energy-related credit costs
that will further
impair its earnings over the near term.
Over the last several years, BBVAC has also reported very strong
loan growth,
well in excess of large regional bank peer averages banks and
GDP, which may be
vulnerable to deterioration under a slowing economy or higher
interest rates.
Fitch notes however that overall loan growth slowed in 2015,
converging to peer
averages, with the exception of auto loans. This portfolio grew
21% in 2015,
well in excess of the peer median. Fitch observes that loan
losses have
deteriorated over the past year, with NCOs in the indirect book
totaling 165bps
in 1Q16 as compared to 85bps a year ago.
This level of loan growth raises concerns as to any relaxation
in underwriting
standards and whether the company is receiving the appropriate
risk-adjusted
return in an extremely competitive lending environment. Fitch
will be monitoring
the growth in these portfolios for any asset quality
deterioration that exceeds
our expectations.
Bank liquidity is considered roughly in line with peer banks,
though its loan to
deposit ratio is on the higher end of the peer group. BBVAC
manages its
liquidity separately from BBVA and does not rely on its parent
for any funding.
Holding company liquidity is very strong, with a significant
amount of cash to
cover nominal interest payments on just $100 million of
trust-preferred
securities. Fitch expects BBVAC will increase its capital
returns to the parent
in the future, though it is assumed it will be in moderate
amounts, governed by
U.S. regulatory stress testing.
Fitch also notes that BBVAC appears well-prepared for regulatory
rules for
foreign-owned banks, including the formation of an intermediate
holding company
on July 1, 2016. Fitch anticipates the existing holding company
structure will
become the new IHC. BBVAC folded its U.S.-based broker-dealer,
BSI, into its
organization a few years back. As such, Fitch does not impact a
material impact
upon the formation of IHC, and expects BBVAC should be able to
comply with
enhanced prudential standards by July 1st.
BBVAC also announced that the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
recently improved
its CRA rating to Satisfactory from Needs to Improve. With its
improved CRA
rating, BBVAC is no longer restricted from bank M&A. However, we
expect that
future M&A will be focused on non-bank acquisitions, in keeping
with its
technology-focused strategy.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BBVAC's Support Rating of '2' reflects the parent's ability and
propensity to
support BBVAC. BBVAC's support-driven IDR has historically been
one notch below
BBVAC, reflecting Fitch's view that BBVAC is strategically
important to BBVA,
though not core. Since BBVAC's support reflects institutional
support, there is
no Support Rating Floor assigned.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by BBVAC
and by various
issuing vehicles are all notched down from BBVAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VR
in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
BBVAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of Compass Bank,
reflecting its role
as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to
act as a source of
strength for its bank subsidiaries.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BBVAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Since BBVAC's ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of
BBVA, changes in
BBVA's ratings may result in changes to BBVAC's IDRs and
Outlook. Given BBVAC's
VR is at 'bbb,' downward rating actions may be limited to just
one notch as
BBVAC's VR would become the anchor for its IDR, absent any
changes to the
company's VR.
VR
Over the medium to long term, Fitch envisions limited VR upgrade
potential, and
likely more downgrade pressure. A downgrade to the VR would
arise in the event
that BBVAC were to manage its capital more aggressively, though
given BBVAC's
recent CCAR capital requests and historical dividend practices,
this is viewed
as unlikely.
Further, while the company's energy-related exposure is expected
to continue to
pressure earnings, and not impair capital, if capital erosion
occurs as a result
of elevated loan losses, BBVAC's VR could be impacted. Fitch
expects loan losses
will deteriorate from currently unsustainably low levels, but
outsized losses,
particularly in the energy book, that reduce capital by more
than 50bps could
pressure ratings.
Further, Fitch remains concerned regarding the strong loan
growth BBVAC has
reported over the past several years, especially as it compares
to peer
averages. In general, Fitch views loan growth that significantly
outpaces GDP
and peer growth skeptically as it raises concerns about adverse
selection,
underwriting standards, and the appropriate risk-return
trade-offs. Increasing
loan losses, that are in excess of peer averages or historical
performance, may
impact BBVAC's VRs.
Conversely, over the more medium to long term, BBVAC's VR could
be upgraded with
improving earnings performance, combined with the continuation
of generally
benign asset quality and the maintenance of capital at
appropriate levels.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
In the event Fitch views BBVAC as no longer strategically
important to BBVA, its
support rating could be downgraded. If the support rating were
downgraded,
BBVAC's VR would likely become the anchor rating for IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
These ratings are all primarily sensitive to any changes in the
VR of BBVAC.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BBVAC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, or have
inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations,
there is the
potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR
from the ratings
of Compass Bank.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BBVAC and
its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BBVAC's
long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BBVA Compass Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--VR at 'bbb';
--Support at '2';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
Compass Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'.
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--VR at 'bbb';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
TexasBanc Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
