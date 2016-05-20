(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Ascential plc's
(Ascential) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive
from Stable and
affirmed the IDR at 'BB-'.
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of Ascential,
including an
update to our central rating case forecasts following
publication of the
company's FY15 results; which confirmed solid underlying
performance, strong
cash flow and organic deleveraging. Ignoring the effects of
February's IPO, the
business delivered 0.4x of organic deleveraging on a funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage basis in 2015. Fitch expects Ascential to
reach our
upgrade guidance of FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.2x within
the next 12-18
months. This expectation is underpinned by reduced interest
costs following the
IPO and bank refinancing, cash flow visibility and revised
management guidance
on its net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x.
The company benefits from a well-defined portfolio of events and
information
services businesses, which enjoy high renewal rates and high
subscription
revenues. A portfolio focus on high margin must-attend events or
must-have
data-analytics is likely to provide a degree of resilience
through economic
cycles, although Fitch believes revenue and margin compression
would be felt in
a downturn. Scalable cost structures, the solid, albeit somewhat
niche market
position of its businesses, and consistent underlying cash flow
performance,
moderate cyclical risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Successful IPO and Associated Deleveraging
Ascential achieved a successful IPO in February raising gross
proceeds of
GBP280m amid what were difficult general market conditions. A
public float of
35% allowed the company's primary sponsors to make a partial
exit from the
business, while around GBP183m of proceeds were retained in the
business and
pro-forma net debt/EBITDA reduced to management's initial target
of 2.5x.
Following the transaction we upgraded Ascential's ratings by two
notches,
reflecting our view of visible cash flow and expected FFO
adjusted net leverage
of 2.5x by YE16.
Solid 2015 performance and developments in 2016, including
management statements
guiding to a revised net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x, and the
successful launch
of Money 20/20 Europe, have led us to upgrade our central rating
case. We
envisage FFO net leverage improving to around 2.3x by YE16, with
further
deleveraging envisaged in subsequent years.
Diversified Portfolio, Strong Underlying Performance
Ascential outperformed Fitch's central rating case for 2015 on
key measures, the
business delivering strong performances across its core
Exhibitions & Festivals
and Information Services divisions, strong cash flow performance
and solid
deleveraging. Organic revenue and EBITDA growth were 6% and 14%,
respectively,
while the company continued to invest in product development and
lateral events
- a good example being the 2016 launch of Money 20/20 Europe.
Under its pre-IPO capital structure, Ascential ended 2015 with
FFO net leverage
of 4.4x, outperforming Fitch's rating case expectation of 4.8x,
driven by strong
underlying cash flow. Fitch considers business strategy to be
well defined, with
a portfolio approach focused on achieving leading market
positions in key events
and must-have type business analytics and information services.
Transparent, Conservative Finance Policy
The company listed with an initial net debt/EBITDA target of
2.5x. Since then
management has stated a desire to reduce this metric to 2.0x,
which it feels
would be more consistent with its larger peers. A stated
dividend payout ratio
of 30% and materially reduced interest costs following the
company's refinancing
and reduced debt levels, provide visibility and scope for
further free cash flow
improvement. Fitch currently expects the company's free cash
flow margin (cash
flow after capex and dividend to revenues) to increase to around
the mid-teens
in 2016 from high single digit levels in 2015.
While the relative nascence of both the rating and public
listing provide some
caution, Fitch considers transparency over financial policy to
be positive and
that the kind of cash flow performance and leverage envisaged in
our rating case
are strong for the rating.
Cyclicality, Cost Flexibility
Fitch considers Ascential's businesses to be well established
and resilient.
While its businesses are somewhat niche, Fitch believes
management understands
the need to establish leading market positions in brands with
strong retention
rates and that are typically considered "must-have" in nature.
Its top five
products accounted for around 53% of sales in 2015 and are
market leading and
high margin. Acquisitions such as Stylesight and Money 20/20
have proven
well-chosen and positive for results, while the ability to
launch derivative or
adjacent events offers growth opportunity; a good example being
the 2016 launch
of Money 20/20 Europe. Events revenues are considered somewhat
cyclical.
However, they tend to have low fixed costs, meaning that costs
can be matched to
revenue weakness in a downturn. Margins across the sector tend
therefore to be
resilient in a downturn. Print advertising accounted for just 4%
of 2015 group
revenues, which Fitch views as very limited.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Ascential
include:
-Mid-single digit revenue growth in the events division in 2018;
slightly lower
growth in the following two years; 3% growth in information
services through
2018.
-EBITDA margin expanding from 28.5% in 2015, reaching around 31%
by 2018.
-Cash interest forecast based on initial matrix pricing under
the new bank
facility and reflecting the reduced level of gross debt.
-Neutral to positive working capital cash flows over the next
three years
-Dividends in line with the 30% pay-out ratio and weighting of
half yearly
payments as outlined in the IPO prospectus.
-Acquisition payments reflecting expected earn-outs of around
GBP10m per year in
2016-18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently equal to
or below 2.2x.
-FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently greater than
4.0x.
-Continued solid FCF.
-Sustained market position and operating environment.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently greater
than 3.5x.
-FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently below 3.0x.
-Significant deterioration in free cash flow.
-Significant and sustained deterioration in EBITDA and cash flow
margin in the
event of a severe market downturn; some margin compression would
be expected but
operational gearing and scalable costs are expected to moderate
impact on
profitability.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is healthy and provided by balance sheet cash and the
company's
recently signed and undrawn GBP95m revolving credit facility.
Underlying cash
flow is strong and expected to continue to support a solid
liquidity position.
