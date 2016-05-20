(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Ascential plc's (Ascential) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'BB-'. The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of Ascential, including an update to our central rating case forecasts following publication of the company's FY15 results; which confirmed solid underlying performance, strong cash flow and organic deleveraging. Ignoring the effects of February's IPO, the business delivered 0.4x of organic deleveraging on a funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage basis in 2015. Fitch expects Ascential to reach our upgrade guidance of FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.2x within the next 12-18 months. This expectation is underpinned by reduced interest costs following the IPO and bank refinancing, cash flow visibility and revised management guidance on its net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x. The company benefits from a well-defined portfolio of events and information services businesses, which enjoy high renewal rates and high subscription revenues. A portfolio focus on high margin must-attend events or must-have data-analytics is likely to provide a degree of resilience through economic cycles, although Fitch believes revenue and margin compression would be felt in a downturn. Scalable cost structures, the solid, albeit somewhat niche market position of its businesses, and consistent underlying cash flow performance, moderate cyclical risks. KEY RATING DRIVERS Successful IPO and Associated Deleveraging Ascential achieved a successful IPO in February raising gross proceeds of GBP280m amid what were difficult general market conditions. A public float of 35% allowed the company's primary sponsors to make a partial exit from the business, while around GBP183m of proceeds were retained in the business and pro-forma net debt/EBITDA reduced to management's initial target of 2.5x. Following the transaction we upgraded Ascential's ratings by two notches, reflecting our view of visible cash flow and expected FFO adjusted net leverage of 2.5x by YE16. Solid 2015 performance and developments in 2016, including management statements guiding to a revised net debt/EBITDA target of 2.0x, and the successful launch of Money 20/20 Europe, have led us to upgrade our central rating case. We envisage FFO net leverage improving to around 2.3x by YE16, with further deleveraging envisaged in subsequent years. Diversified Portfolio, Strong Underlying Performance Ascential outperformed Fitch's central rating case for 2015 on key measures, the business delivering strong performances across its core Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services divisions, strong cash flow performance and solid deleveraging. Organic revenue and EBITDA growth were 6% and 14%, respectively, while the company continued to invest in product development and lateral events - a good example being the 2016 launch of Money 20/20 Europe. Under its pre-IPO capital structure, Ascential ended 2015 with FFO net leverage of 4.4x, outperforming Fitch's rating case expectation of 4.8x, driven by strong underlying cash flow. Fitch considers business strategy to be well defined, with a portfolio approach focused on achieving leading market positions in key events and must-have type business analytics and information services. Transparent, Conservative Finance Policy The company listed with an initial net debt/EBITDA target of 2.5x. Since then management has stated a desire to reduce this metric to 2.0x, which it feels would be more consistent with its larger peers. A stated dividend payout ratio of 30% and materially reduced interest costs following the company's refinancing and reduced debt levels, provide visibility and scope for further free cash flow improvement. Fitch currently expects the company's free cash flow margin (cash flow after capex and dividend to revenues) to increase to around the mid-teens in 2016 from high single digit levels in 2015. While the relative nascence of both the rating and public listing provide some caution, Fitch considers transparency over financial policy to be positive and that the kind of cash flow performance and leverage envisaged in our rating case are strong for the rating. Cyclicality, Cost Flexibility Fitch considers Ascential's businesses to be well established and resilient. While its businesses are somewhat niche, Fitch believes management understands the need to establish leading market positions in brands with strong retention rates and that are typically considered "must-have" in nature. Its top five products accounted for around 53% of sales in 2015 and are market leading and high margin. Acquisitions such as Stylesight and Money 20/20 have proven well-chosen and positive for results, while the ability to launch derivative or adjacent events offers growth opportunity; a good example being the 2016 launch of Money 20/20 Europe. Events revenues are considered somewhat cyclical. However, they tend to have low fixed costs, meaning that costs can be matched to revenue weakness in a downturn. Margins across the sector tend therefore to be resilient in a downturn. Print advertising accounted for just 4% of 2015 group revenues, which Fitch views as very limited. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Ascential include: -Mid-single digit revenue growth in the events division in 2018; slightly lower growth in the following two years; 3% growth in information services through 2018. -EBITDA margin expanding from 28.5% in 2015, reaching around 31% by 2018. -Cash interest forecast based on initial matrix pricing under the new bank facility and reflecting the reduced level of gross debt. -Neutral to positive working capital cash flows over the next three years -Dividends in line with the 30% pay-out ratio and weighting of half yearly payments as outlined in the IPO prospectus. -Acquisition payments reflecting expected earn-outs of around GBP10m per year in 2016-18. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently equal to or below 2.2x. -FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently greater than 4.0x. -Continued solid FCF. -Sustained market position and operating environment. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -FFO adjusted net leverage expected to be consistently greater than 3.5x. -FFO fixed charge cover expected to be consistently below 3.0x. -Significant deterioration in free cash flow. -Significant and sustained deterioration in EBITDA and cash flow margin in the event of a severe market downturn; some margin compression would be expected but operational gearing and scalable costs are expected to moderate impact on profitability. 