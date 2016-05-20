(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based
Tencent Holdings Limited's (Tencent) Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured class rating
at 'A+'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leadership in Multiple Segments: Tencent's 'A+' rating is
underpinned by its
leadership in multiple segments, revenue diversity, robust cash
generation and
abundant liquidity. The company continues to dominate China's
social networks
and has established clear leadership in the online gaming
sector, both of which
should be less sensitive to economic cycles. Tencent is also
well-positioned to
capture China's fast-growing market for social advertising.
Tencent's 30% and
43% yoy total revenue growth in 2015 and 1Q16, respectively,
reflect the
strength of its multiple platforms and the ability to monetise
its services.
Greater Revenue Diversity: We expect Tencent's advantages in its
markets will
translate into stronger online advertising and social network
revenue growth,
resulting in further revenue diversification away from online
games. China's
advertising industry may see challenges in 2016, due to slower
economic growth.
However, we believe Tencent should outperform the market and is
well-positioned
to capture the secular longer-term growth in social advertising,
given its
dominance in social networks - which generates the traffic to
drive growth.
Tencent is making progress in its social advertising business,
which has become
a substantial mainstream market globally. The company is
improving its
technologies and developing new advertising formats to attract a
larger share of
advertising spend, and will also gradually release more
advertising inventory.
Online advertising revenue grew by 73% yoy in 1Q16, driven
mainly by a greater
number of users and higher monetisation through
performance-based advertising.
Robust Profitability and Cash Generation: We expect Tencent to
maintain high
profitability and free cash flow (FCF) generation, due to its
solid market
leadership and large economies of scale. In addition, operating
loss related to
Weixin Payment may moderate as Tencent has started to charge for
money
withdrawals to help cover bank-handling costs. Operating EBIT
grew by 46% yoy in
1Q16, and the operating EBIT margin was 39% (2015: 36%). The
post-dividend FCF
margin remained at over 30% in 2015.
Regulatory Risks Well Managed: The ratings also reflect Fitch's
expectation of
Tencent's continued healthy relationships with China's
government and regulatory
authorities. However, should this position change, it could
affect credit
strength - particularly considering the rated entity's absence
of equity control
over its onshore operating companies. These would be Tencent
Computer, Shiji
Kaixuan and other consolidated affiliated Chinese entities with
whom it only has
contractual relationships, due to government restrictions on
foreign ownership
in internet businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tencent
include:
- continued market leadership in online games, social media and
social network
services in China
- rapid revenue growth of around 25% a year in the next two to
three years
- robust and steady margins, driven mainly by changes in sales
mix
- low capex/revenue of 6%-10% in the next two to three years
- further increase in annual expenditure on M&A and investments
- dividend payout ratio of 10%-15% in the next two to three
years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating
action include:
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or
market share
- material loss of market share in key products and services
- significant M&A that negatively affect the operations or the
business profile
- sustained decline in operating cash flow
- a shift to more aggressive financial policies, for example a
sustained loss of
its net cash position or sustained fund flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
leverage above 1.5x (2015: 1.7x). However, in itself,
FFO-adjusted leverage
rising above this target would not be likely to lead to a
downgrade should the
company retain its strong net cash position and high FCF margins
(2015: 31%).
Positive: Tencent's rating is at its ceiling for the short to
medium term, and
takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. The
agency may consider
an upgrade if the company develops businesses that diversifies
cash generation
significantly away from operations that are subject to Chinese
government and
regulatory risk.
LIQUIDITY
Abundant Liquidity: We expect Tencent to continue to maintain
strong liquidity
and a net cash position in the medium term, despite the higher
outstanding debt.
Its readily available cash of CNY99bn at end-March 2016 exceeded
total debt of
CNY72bn. Debt due within one year amounted to only CNY16bn. In
addition, Tencent
had CNY82bn worth of listed equity investments in the form of
available-for-sale
financial assets and associates, which can be used to provide
further liquidity
headroom.
