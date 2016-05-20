(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 19 (Fitch) Midea Group Co., Ltd.'s
(Midea; A-/Stable)
proposed acquisition of Kuka AG (Kuka) will not affect Midea's
ratings, as the
company has sufficient internal financial resources to fund the
acquisition,
Fitch Ratings believes. The acquisition will add to Midea's
business
diversification and will not impact the company's ability to
generate FCF.
On 18 May Midea announced a voluntary offer to acquire a stake
of more than 30%
of Kuka at EUR115 per share. Kuka is a leading industrial
automation company in
Germany. At end-2015, Midea's cash and liquid assets totalled
CNY38.5bn after
deducting debts; sufficient to pay for maximum proceeds of not
more than EUR4bn
(CNY29.2bn). Fitch expects Midea can generate over CNY13bn FCF
in 2016. As
Midea's management stated they would like to keep Kuka as an
independently
listed company, the final acquisition proceeds are likely to be
lower than
CNY29.2bn.
Fitch expects Midea to continue generating positive FCF and to
maintain a
net-cash position after the acquisition. Fitch believes Midea
will not invest
further in Kuka after the acquisition, as Kuka can generate
sufficient cash-flow
for its own capex. We also do not expect Midea to increase capex
for its
existing operations.
The acquisition adds a new business segment of industrial
robotics and
automation, which is rapidly growing in China, to Midea. Midea's
involvement may
also help accelerate Kuka's expansion in China. However, with
Kuka being an
independently listed company, Fitch may consider analysing
Midea's financial
profile without consolidating Kuka, even if Midea ultimately
consolidates Kuka
as a subsidiary.
Contact:
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Stella Wang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3026
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.