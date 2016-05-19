(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Nissan Motor's planned
acquisition of a 34%
stake in Mitsubishi Motors could pave the way for more alliances
between auto
manufacturers in Japan, where a structurally declining domestic
market is adding
to the global pressures of fierce competition and rising R&D
costs, says Fitch
Ratings. The deal could generate significant synergies for both
companies, but
also exposes Nissan (BBB+/Stable) to potential liabilities
should financial
costs related to the fuel-economy data-falsification scandal at
Mitsubishi
Motors escalate significantly.
We believe there is rising pressure on global automakers to form
alliances and
partnerships to reap the benefits of scale in R&D, procurement
and sharing
common vehicle platforms. This is exacerbated by rapid advances
in technology,
such as self-driving cars and electric vehicles, and by the cost
of complying
with increasingly stringent emissions requirements.
Both Nissan and Mitsubishi have invested heavily in developing
electric vehicles
and connected car technology. Nissan has an edge in autonomous
driving
technology, while Mitsubishi has a strong and profitable
operation in south-east
Asia where Nissan has done less well.
In Japan, the combination of an ageing population and changing
purchasing
patterns means that the market is in structural decline, with
total sales
volumes falling by 6.8% in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016.
The market
consists of eight large domestic auto companies, and has been
slow to
consolidate despite these pressures. However, there are other
indications that
this is starting to change, including Toyota increasing its
stake in Daihatsu to
100% from 51% and stating its intention to seek out further
alliances.
Nissan's planned JPY237bn (USD2.2bn) acquisition is at a
discount of around 45%
to Mitsubishi's share price before the news broke of the
falsified fuel-economy
tests scandal. Nissan has not specified how it will fund the
acquisition, but
has nearly JPY900bn of cash on its automotive balance sheet -
and we expect no
significant impact on its credit profile. But the deal does
create a risk that
an unexpected escalation of the problems at Mitsubishi following
completion
could result in Nissan having to inject more cash to fund
larger-than-anticipated compensation costs.
This risk is mitigated by Mitsubishi's JPY450bn of available
cash, which
provides a significant liquidity buffer to pay potential fines,
and by a
due-diligence period prior to completion. The transaction is
likely to complete
by year-end, and is subject to Nissan's due diligence and
regulatory approval.
If the deal were to result in liabilities for Nissan in the
future, the company
should still be able to absorb significant one-off costs at the
current rating.
Its automotive FFO-adjusted net leverage of 0.5x would need to
rise to over 1x
on a sustained basis - amongst other factors - to potentially
drive a downgrade.
Contact:
Isabelle Katsumata
Director, Corporates
+65 6796 7226
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director, Corporates
+82 2 3278 8360
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.