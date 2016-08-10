(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ALM Risks Weigh On German Life Insurer Ratings here FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Significant asset-liability duration mismatches, combined with previous widespread use of investment guarantees to customers, mean German life insurers are the most exposed in Europe to the risk of interest rates remaining low for an extended period, Fitch Ratings says. Firms are adapting by changing their business mix and re-pricing. But a further significant fall in the yields they receive when reinvesting maturing assets would put profitability, capitalisation and therefore ratings under severe pressure. The German life insurance market has relatively high contract durations, which increased significantly in the last decade due to the introduction of government-subsidised annuity products and a change in the tax law in 2005. Asset durations also increased, but not at the same rate as liabilities due to limited availability of high-quality, liquid, long-duration bonds in the German market. We estimate that the average asset-liability duration gap for German life firms is among the highest in Europe, at around six years, exposing the sector to reinvestment risk as assets mature and have to be reinvested at lower rates. German life insurers' balance sheets are also dominated by products with guaranteed returns. We calculate that 80%-85% of mathematical reserves relate to these products and firms on average need an investment yield of 2.5% to meet their guarantees. Insurers have reacted by reducing the dependence on guarantees and the duration of the contracts, and by increasing the duration of assets. But in many cases the response has been slow and for most companies these measures will not be sufficient to reduce the risks associated with long liability durations and high guarantee levels to comply with Solvency II without applying transitional measures. We therefore believe many German life companies will have applied to the regulator for approval to use transitional measures to limit the initial impact of Solvency II. We expect rated German life companies to meet policyholder guarantees despite these risks. Simulated run-off scenarios support our view that even if interest rates remain low, firms will be able to pay the guarantees for a prolonged period. But profitability, and therefore ratings, could come under severe pressure if these scenarios occur. For more information on the risks of asset-liability mismatches and long-term guarantees, see the Special Report "ALM Risks Weigh on German Life Insurer Ratings" published today and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Stephan Kalb Senior Director Insurance +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt am Main Christoph Schmitt Director Insurance +49 69 768076 121 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.