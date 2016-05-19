(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chile's
Long-term Foreign-
and Local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+/AA-'.
Fitch also affirms
Chile's senior unsecured foreign bonds at 'A+'. The Rating
Outlook for the
Long-term IDRs is Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'AA+' and the
short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Chile's ratings are supported by a credible macro policy
framework centred on a
strong sovereign balance sheet, inflation-targeting regime and
flexible exchange
rate. Strong governance standards support the stability of these
policies. These
strengths counterbalance Chile's low per-capita GDP and high
commodity
dependence relative to peers.
Fitch projects growth will slow to 1.7% from 2.1% in 2015,
marking a third year
of sluggish activity for Chile's economy. Lower copper prices
and Chinese growth
have weighed further on the key mining sector. Non-mining
activities have had a
lacklustre performance as well despite the favourable conditions
presented by a
weaker peso and cheaper energy, partly reflecting persistent
weakness in local
confidence. Average growth projected at 1.9% in 2014-2016 is the
second-lowest
in the 'A' category and also below the median among
investment-grade sovereigns
with similar degrees of commodity dependence.
Fitch believes the slowdown in growth is largely structural in
nature, clouding
prospects for per-capita income convergence with the 'A' median.
The reform
agenda address key bottlenecks in education and social inequity,
but potential
benefits should materialise over a long horizon and have been
overshadowed in
the near term by business concerns over the implications on
profits and
investment prospects. The authorities have put greater emphasis
on productivity
in 2016, unveiling a state-backed infrastructure investment fund
and measures to
facilitate financing, cut red tape and boost service exports.
Inflation remains above the official target (3% +/- 1pp) on the
lingering
effects of peso depreciation, but expectations remain well
anchored. The central
bank has raised the policy rate by 50bps to 3.5% since October
to contain
inflationary pressures but has moderated its tightening bias on
the weaker
economic outlook. Accommodative monetary conditions have
supported borrowing in
the weak economic context, specifically for mortgages, although
low confidence
has restrained an overall pick-up in credit.
Chile's external finances continue to show flexibility to the
weaker external
backdrop. The current account deficit rose to 2% of GDP 2015
from 1.3% in 2014
on lower copper prices late in the year, although this effect is
naturally
offset in part by lower profit repatriations by foreign mining
companies. The
reduction in the CAD since 2013 is unusual for a commodity
exporter given price
moves.
Public finances are under pressure from weak growth and copper
prices, although
the 2014 tax reform has limited the deterioration. The central
government
deficit of 2.2% of GDP of 2015 was only slightly above budget
and well below an
official October projection despite the weak revenue backdrop,
reflecting strong
gains from the tax reform. Fitch projects the deficit will rise
to 2.8% in 2016
due to the impact of weak growth and copper prices, although the
deterioration
will be limited by a spending cut (0.25% of GDP) announced in
February. Fiscal
dependence on copper has been reduced considerably, as lower
prices and tax
reforms since 2010 have lowered its share in revenues to around
5% from 21%.
The authorities are targeting a 0.25pp-of-GDP reduction in the
structural
deficit per year through 2018 (when a next administration will
take office), and
Fitch assumes a similar consolidation pace thereafter. The 2pp
of GDP in
additional revenues expected from the tax reform by 2018 (on top
of 1pp since
2014) offer room for progress on both consolidation and social
spending
priorities. Future progress on higher education spending has
been conditioned on
the availability of fiscal revenues, supporting fiscal prudence
and the
credibility of the consolidation strategy. Further cuts to the
structural
parameters for growth and copper prices may occur and weaken the
estimated
structural revenues on which future budgets are based,
underscoring a need for
spending restraint to contain fiscal deficits. Fitch projects
the effective
deficits will remain moderate at below 3% of GDP during the
forecast period.
Chile's strong sovereign balance sheet remains a key credit
strength, but a
rising public debt burden is eroding fiscal space to confront
shocks. General
government debt reached 17.5% of GDP in 2015, more than doubling
since 2010.
Fitch projects a gradual reduction in the primary deficit could
stabilise debt
at around 27% of GDP by 2019, below the current 'A' median of
45%. Net debt
(considering liquid deposits and stabilisation funds) is among
the lowest in the
'A' category but is also rising in a sustained manner. The
strong local investor
base provides scope to support the rising debt stock, and low
non-resident
holdings of local treasury securities (3% as of 2015) mitigate
sensitivity to
global interest rate trends.
Despite low approval ratings, the administration has achieved
progress on
reforms: expanded free higher education coverage, revamped
teacher training and
salaries, and technical fixes to the 2014 tax reform. A recently
approved bill
to strengthen labour unions faces an uncertain fate following
judicial
strike-down of a key provision. Policymakers have tightened
campaign finance
laws and anti-collusion mechanisms in response to recent
corruption cases, in an
effort to uphold relatively strong governance standards. The
possible content of
a pledged constitutional reform is unlikely to be clear for some
time, as the
outlined process, beginning with public consultation in 2016,
would span past
the next election in late-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to negative
rating action are:
--Failure of growth and investment to recover materially;
--Sustained deterioration in public debt dynamics and/or erosion
of fiscal
policy credibility;
--Increased external vulnerability stemming from higher external
indebtedness
and/or erosion of external buffers.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to positive
rating action are:
--Improvement in medium-term growth prospects that narrows the
per-capita income
gap with peers;
--Significant improvements in the country's fiscal and external
balance sheets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch's base case assumes that China's economy slows in a
sustainable and
orderly manner, and that copper prices do not deviate
substantially from current
levels;
--The investment plans of Codelco and other private sector
companies are
sufficient to maintain broadly steady copper production;
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0897
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0324
Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1623
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004772
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.