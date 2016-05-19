(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scotiabank
Peru S.A.A.'s
(SBP) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'A-' and 'A+',
respectively, and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and SUPPORT RATINGS
SBP is considered a strategic subsidiary of the Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS;
'AA-'/Outlook Stable). Hence, in Fitch's opinion, there is a
high probability
that SBP would receive support from its parent, should it be
required. BNS'
potential support underpins SBP's IDRs and support rating.
VR
SBP has seen moderate deterioration in loan quality over the
past year,
coincident with a deceleration in the wider economy, higher
delinquency in the
commercial segment and changes in charge-off policy. Despite the
bank's efforts
in adjusting its risk appetite, Fitch expects that asset quality
ratios would
continue to be a bit worse than the industry average, reflecting
SBP's
orientation toward retail and microcredit lending.
The bank's profitability ratios were slightly weaker in 2015,
due to various
nonrecurring items registered during 2014. However, financial
performance may
remain adequate in 2016, based on ample margins, also benefited
from low cost
deposits, significant credit expansion into higher-margin
segments and
remarkable operating efficiency.
SBP's consistent performance and sound internal capital
generation have resulted
in solid capitalization ratios that compare adequately to those
of its local and
regional peers. Continued growth and more recently the
appreciation of U.S.
dollar assets, should slightly erode capital ratios but they are
likely to
remain strong and consistent with SBP's ratings.
While SBP's liquidity is adequate, structural dollarization -
common to the
entire banking system - creates a challenge, given the
asymmetric liquidity
(higher in dollars than in local currency). Fitch will continue
to monitor the
evolution of the de-dollarization efforts and the eventual
introduction of
structural, long-term solutions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
SBP's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla. In Fitch's opinion,
their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of SBP's
senior bonds but,
they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to their
subordinated
nature. They would normally be rated only one notch below the
bank's local
currency IDR (LC IDR), but the bonds' rating is constrained by
the country
ceiling and therefore the bonds are rated at that level, two
notches below SBP's
LC IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Sovereign Upgrade: SBP's foreign currency IDR would be upgraded
should Peru's
sovereign rating and country ceiling be upgraded. Downward risk
for the bank's
IDRs is limited given its parent support but the IDRs could also
change if
Fitch's assessment of BNS' ability or willingness to support SBP
changes.
VR
SBP's viability rating (VR) could be upgraded if the bank
maintains its robust
balance sheet and performance amidst a stable operating
environment. Some
pressure on the VR could arise from a significant margin or
asset-quality
decline that impairs earnings and erodes SBP's reserve and
capital cushion -
specifically, operating ROAA below 2%, delinquency ratio
consistently above 4%
and FCC below 10%.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The subordinated debt ratings would move in line with SBP's LC
IDR.
Fitch has affirmed SBP's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+809 563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504 2216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2015)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004775
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
