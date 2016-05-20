(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) The postponement of Macedonia's elections
extends the
country's political deadlock, adding to pressure on the
country's 'BB+'
sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says. The Negative Outlook on
the rating
reflects the risks to political stability that emerged in 2015,
as well as the
rising debt-to-GDP ratio.
Macedonia's parliament this week agreed to indefinitely postpone
elections due
on 5 June after a boycott by opposition parties. June's poll had
itself been
rescheduled from 24 April, when elections were meant to take
place under the
road-map brokered last summer by the European Union to ease
tensions after the
opposition alleged widespread government wiretapping.
Some progress has been made implementing the road-map, and
postponing the June
poll, which was unlikely to have been deemed free and fair,
could help
re-invigorate the process. The European Commission said the
decision created "a
renewed opportunity for the country to address a number of
serious issues at the
heart of the prolonged political crisis."
However, the postponement also highlights how political
polarisation remains
high, and public confidence in the political system low. The
main political
parties have failed to agree on media and electoral reforms, and
the president's
announcement of an amnesty for 56 people accused of involvement
in wiretapping
prompted street protests last month.
We acknowledged the possibility that April's scheduled vote
would not take place
when we affirmed Macedonia at 'BB+/Negative' in February. This
week's
postponement maintains uncertainty over when elections will take
place, whether
they will be free and fair, whether the losers accept the
result, and if the
resulting administration can enact measures to improve
governance.
Healthy economic growth has supported the rating (we forecast
real GDP to
increase 3.6% this year and next year). However, the uncertain
political
environment could affect economic activity, as was seen in
August last year when
the government adopted a supplementary budget and increased
spending as growth
slowed on rising political volatility. Despite shortfalls in VAT
and personal
income tax receipts, better-than-expected revenue performance
kept the 2015
fiscal deficit within the supplementary budget's target of 3.6%
of GDP.
Political uncertainty has increased government borrowing costs.
Deficits are pushing up Macedonia's debt burden, and we forecast
the general
government debt ratio to rise to 41.1% of GDP this year, up from
38% at
end-2015. The continuing political crisis makes it less likely
that a credible
medium-term fiscal consolidation programme consistent with
stabilising the
ratio, and incorporating structural policy measures, emerges.
Our next scheduled review of Macedonia's rating is on 19 August.
