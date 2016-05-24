(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SCOR SE's
(SCOR) EUR500m issue
of subordinated notes a rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two
notches below
SCOR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'/Stable, to
reflect their
subordination and loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's
notching
criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proceeds of the Tier 2 subordinated notes will be used for
general corporate
purposes. The new securities have been issued with a coupon of
3.625% and a
32-year maturity, callable after a period of 12 years. The notes
include a
mandatory interest deferral feature that would be triggered if
the company were
unable to meet the applicable Solvency Capital Requirement (or
Minimum Capital
Requirement), as defined in the Solvency II directive.
We have applied a baseline recovery assumption of 'below
average' and a
non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate' to the Tier 2
notes. As a result,
the rating is notched down two times from the IDR; one notch for
recovery
prospects and one notch for non-performance risk.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
Although financial leverage will remain above 25% through most
of 2016, it is
expected to return to being commensurate with SCOR's rating
category by the end
of 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect SCOR's
Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Rates SCOR's
Subordinated Notes at
'A-'; Affirms IFS at 'AA-' dated 2 December 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology - Effective Sept. 16, 2015 to May
17, 2016 (pub. 16
Sep 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
