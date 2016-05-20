(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Hungary's Long-term
foreign currency IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and affirmed the
Long-term local
currency IDR at 'BBB-'. The issue rating on Hungary's senior
unsecured Foreign
Currency bonds has been upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The issue
rating on the
Local Currency bonds has been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been revised to 'A-'
from 'BBB' and the
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F3' from B.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Hungary's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
HIGH
The combination of high current account surpluses, high European
Union (EU) fund
inflows, banks' external deleveraging, the self-financing
programme and foreign
currency mortgage conversion have contributed to a sharp
improvement in
Hungary's external balance sheet and reduction in vulnerability.
Net external
debt (NXD) reduced to 48% of GDP in 3Q15 from 73% in 2012 (based
on Fitch's
methodology which differs from the Hungarian central bank
methodology). Fitch
forecasts a further fall in NXD in the coming years.
Hungary has recorded current account surpluses since 2010, due
to stronger
exports following industrial expansion, weaker domestic demand
relative to the
pre-2008 era, reduced external interest repayments, and, more
recently the fall
in commodity prices. The surplus was 4.4% of GDP in 2015. Fitch
expects the
surplus to narrow over the forecast horizon to 2017 (when it is
projected at
2.7% of GDP) as growing domestic demand supports higher imports.
MEDIUM
Tighter fiscal policy has been consistent with a gradual decline
in government
debt from a high level. Fitch expects gross general government
debt to be 73.2%
of GDP by 2017, down from 75.3% at end-2015 and a peak of 80.8%
in 2011. The
agency forecasts debt will slowly decline in the medium term.
Following the
self-financing programme to increase banks' demand for
government bonds, the
sovereign's debt is less exposed to external risks. Foreign
currency now
accounts for 28% of central government debt (down from 49% in
2011) and
non-residents for 23% of local currency debt (down from 40% in
2012).
The government deficit narrowed to 1.9% of GDP in 2015 from 2.3%
in 2014,
primarily due to strong growth in revenue (+7.7%), reflecting
improving economic
conditions. In 2016 and 2017, the year before the general
election, the
authorities plan to use higher tax revenues derived from
stronger growth to
support increased expenditure and tax cuts. Fitch expects that
the deficit will
remain broadly flat in 2016 and increase to 2.5% of GDP in 2017.
Hungary is
unlikely to meet its EU Medium Term Objective to reduce the
structural deficit
to 1.5% of GDP by 2019 from 2.0% in 2015.
The banking sector's situation has improved, reducing risks to
economic and
financial stability. The average capital ratio was 19.7% at
end-2015 and the
loan to deposits ratio fell to 102% at end-2015 from 122% at
end-2014. To
address the still high level of non-performing loans (9.4% at
end-2015 from
13.2% in 2014), a bad bank, MARK, will purchase impaired
commercial real estate
loans (worth HUF350bn or 1% of GDP). The cut in bank tax from
2016 illustrated
the authorities' commitment to improve the operational
environment and we assume
the authorities will not introduce any new adverse bank
legislation. Fitch
expects a further contraction in bank lending to the private
sector in 2016 and
2017.
Hungary's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Hungary's GDP per capita and governance indicators are higher
than the 'BBB'
medians reflecting its greater economic development and
integration with Western
Europe. World Bank's Ease of Doing Business indicators are
stronger than rating
peers but weak policy predictability, business unfriendly
changes in tax/law
(including sectoral taxes) and a high regulatory burden have
affected private
investment.
GDP growth has been lower than peers. After a contraction in
2012, growth has
been positive since 2013 and picked up in 2014 (3.7%) and 2015
(2.9%) driven by
public investment, consumption and net exports. This has
supported a significant
decline in the unemployment rate, to 6.0% in March 2016 from
7.7% in 2014 and
11.0% in 2012. Fitch expects growth to slow to 2.1% in 2016
reflecting the fall
in EU fund disbursements and to average 2.0% in the medium term.
The main risk
to the outlook is lower-than expected demand from the eurozone.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are
evenly balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could
individually or
collectively trigger positive rating action:
- Continued reduction in external indebtedness supported by
current account
surpluses.
- Sustained decline in government debt/GDP.
- Stronger GDP growth potential supported by an improved
business environment.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action are:
- Renewed rise in government debt/GDP.
- Deterioration in the economic policy framework potentially
leading to adverse
developments in external or government finances.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
For its medium-term government debt projections, Fitch assumes
the government
will maintain the budget deficit at around 2% of GDP, real GDP
growth at 2.0%,
some depreciation in the exchange rate and a gradual recovery in
prices towards
the 3% target. Government debt will slowly decline in the medium
term, to 67% of
GDP by 2022.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Hungarian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
