TAIPEI, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Communications,
Taipei Branch's (BOCOM Taipei) National Long-Term Rating at
'AA+(twn)' and
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
BOCOM Taipei's ratings and Outlook reflect the credit profile of
Bank of
Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM; A/Stable/F1), which corresponds
to 'AA+(twn)'
on Fitch's Taiwan national rating scale. The ratings capture
BOCOM Taipei's
legal status as a branch of BOCOM and the highly integrated
nature of its
operations with the head office.
BOCOM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is underpinned by Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high probability of support, if required, from the
Chinese government.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
BOCOM Taipei's senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level
as its National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' and is accordingly affirmed. The
debt rating
reflects the relative vulnerability of default of BOCOM Taipei's
senior
obligations within the national scale for Taiwan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Any rating action on BOCOM could trigger a similar rating action
on BOCOM
Taipei's ratings. Any changes to BOCOM's IDR will reflect any
shift in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support BOCOM in a
full and timely manner.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
Any changes to the debt ratings will be directly correlated to
changes in BOCOM
Taipei's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang, CFA
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F
No. 205, Dunhwa North Road
Songshan District
Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
