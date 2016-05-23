(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Standalone Rating Upgraded: We upgraded Dialog's standalone
credit profile to
'AAA(lka)' from 'AA+(lka)', based on its improving financial
profile backed by
its continued market leadership in Sri Lanka's growing mobile
and pay-TV
segments. We believe resilience to foreseeable risks puts Dialog
in the top-tier
of Sri Lankan corporates for credit quality.
High Ratings Headroom: Dialog would receive potential support
from its
83%-parent, Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) of Malaysia, if its
standalone credit
profile were to weaken. Dialog and its parent continue to have
strong
operational and strategic linkages which include sharing key
management
personnel, a common brand name and common creditors, which could
result in
reputational risk to Axiata should Dialog fail.
Rising Regulatory Risks: The regulatory risks have risen for
telcos since the
new government assumed office in 2015. The government has
increased taxes on
telcos in an effort to shore up revenue. Effective from May
2016, the government
imposed a value-added tax (VAT) of 15% and nation building tax
(NBT) of 2% on
telecom services which will increase tax on voice and data
services to 50% and
32%, respectively (earlier: 28% and 12%).
The government had abandoned an earlier tax proposal which could
have diluted
the industry's EBITDA margin by an average of 6%-7%. We revised
the outlook on
Sri Lanka's telco sector to stable from negative on 18 January
2016 following
the new government budget.
Stagnant Revenue; Lower Profitability: We forecast Dialog's
revenue to decline
by the low-single-digits as voice and data usage could ease off
following the
tax increase. Its 2016 operating EBITDAR margin could narrow by
100bp to 33%
(2015: 34%) due to lower usage and decline in profitable
international voice
business. This would more than offset the improving margin on
data segment
revenue and savings from its new Bay of Bengal undersea cable.
However, we expect Dialog's revenue to grow by the
mid-single-digits during
2017-2019, driven mainly by higher data revenue and a gradual
recovery in usage.
Dialog's mobile data revenue grew by 64% in 2015, and accounted
for around 15%
of mobile revenue.
Negative FCF; Higher Leverage: We expect negative FCF during
2016-2018 as cash
flow from operations will be insufficient to fund its large
capex requirements
and dividend commitments. As a result, FFO-adjusted net leverage
will
deteriorate marginally to 1.5x (2015: 1.2x) during 2016-2017.
Dialog would be
likely to increase its 2016-2017 capex to 30% of revenue (2015:
23%) to expand
3G/4G networks and fibre infrastructure. Dividends are likely to
be around
LKR2bn-2.5bn in 2016 and 2017.
Industry to Consolidate: The tax increases might accelerate
industry
consolidation to reduce the number of telcos to three from five.
Two smaller,
unprofitable operators - Hutchison Lanka and Bharti Airtel
Limited's
(BBB-/Stable) Sri Lanka subsidiary, Airtel Lanka - may exit the
industry.
We believe that Dialog and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (B+/Negative)
could acquire
smaller telcos to strengthen their market position and
consolidate spectrum.
Dialog's ratings have sufficient headroom for a debt-funded
acquisition of a
smaller telco for around LKR10bn-12bn.
Adequate Liquidity: Dialog's cash balance of LKR9.7bn and
committed undrawn
facilities of LKR7bn were sufficient at end-March 2016 to meet
its short-term
debt maturities of LKR8bn. The company has solid access to local
banks, given
that it is one of the largest corporates in Sri Lanka. Its debt
consists of a
USD149m syndicated facility and LKR10bn bank loan. We expect
Dialog's future
borrowings to be in Sri Lankan rupees to mitigate forex risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue to contract by 1%-2% in 2016 as usage declines due to
higher taxes.
Revenue growth will recover to the high-single-digit percentages
during
2017-2019.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to be diluted by about 100bp in 2016,
but to recover
in 2017.
- Capex/revenue to increase to around 30% on account of fibre
and 3G/4G network
expansion.
- FCF deficit during 2016-2018 resulting in a gradual increase
in FFO-adjusted
net leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant dilution in Axiata's ownership or board control
in Dialog,
removal of the common brand name, or a weakening of the current
strategic and
operational ties between the companies.
- A narrowing in operating EBITDAR margin to below 20%, along
with FFO-adjusted
net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis, could weaken its
standalone credit
profile.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
- There is no scope for an upgrade as Dialog is at the highest
rating on the Sri
Lankan National Ratings scale.
