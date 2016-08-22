(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON/PARIS, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
updated its Global
Bond Fund Rating Criteria for rating portfolios of debt and
debt-like
securities. At the same time, the bond fund ratings scales have
been revised.
Some ratings may be affected by the criteria changes. Fitch will
review within
the next six months the ratings that are potentially affected by
the criteria
changes, taking into consideration any additional or new
information provided by
the funds in question, for example, changes in portfolio
holdings or new
investment guidelines. The criteria update is part of Fitch's
periodic review of
all rating criteria and it replaces the previous report of the
same name,
published on 12 December 2014.
Changes to the criteria and ratings scales include:
-- Revised weighted average rating factors (WARF) that are a
primary determinant
of the Fund Credit Quality Rating. In particular, the revised
WARF give greater
recognition to the reduced credit risk inherent in shorter
maturity securities.
Additionally, the ratings of securities and counterparties on
Rating Watch
Negative are automatically downgraded by one notch when
calculating the WARF.
-- Clarification of counterparty risk assessment for custodian
cash, notably in
the context of UCITS V.
-- The addition of an 'f' suffix to Fund Credit Quality Ratings
to better
distinguish these ratings from traditional credit ratings
assigned to individual
issues and issuers
-- Fund Volatility Ratings have been renamed Fund Market Risk
Sensitivity
Ratings and the related rating scale has been revised to S1 to
S6 (from V1 to
V6). Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratings will be assigned
subject to market
relevance or regulatory demand, in addition to the Fund Credit
Quality Rating.
-- Updated spread risk factors for the Market Risk Sensitivity
Rating
calculation.
-- Introduction of explicit stress tests to assess the
sensitivity of WARF and
Market Risk Sensitivity calculations to concentration risk and
credit risk
bar-belling
-- Minimum level of portfolio diversification for international
scale ratings
-- Consolidation and homogenisation of existing national scale
criteria in this
master criteria report (as an Appendix), replacing former
sub-sector criteria.
It should be noted that in some national scale markets in Latin
America,
replacement of sub-sector criteria will not go into effect until
criteria have
been registered and approved by local market regulators.
Contact:
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Fitch Ratings
One State Street Plaza
NY, NY 10004
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Greg Fayvilevich
Senior Director
+1 212 908 9151
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
