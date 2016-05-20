(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by strong credit fundamentals, including a strong sovereign balance sheet, sound macroeconomic policy framework and good governance indicators in comparison with rating peers. Public finances are a key rating strength. The general government balance showed a 0.4% surplus in 2015 - following a 0.8% surplus in 2014. Tax revenues in 2015 were boosted by one-off corporate tax payments and improvements in tax collection for indirect taxes. Fitch assumes that these factors will unwind to some degree over the next two years. Higher spending over the forecast horizon will translate to small deficits this year and next (of 0.5-0.6% of GDP). The public debt to GDP ratio fell below 10% in 2015, and we expect the debt ratio to remain around 10% over the next two years. As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to shocks to its main trading partners and to sector-specific shocks. Real GDP growth slowed to 1.1% in 2015, from 2.9% in 2014. Overall capital spending declined by 4.5%, while exports fell in real terms for the first time since 2009. Private consumption remained the main driver of growth, as strong rises in wages, tax cuts and low price pressures boosted real incomes. The flash estimate for 1Q16 indicates that real GDP was flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and 1.7% higher than in 1Q15. We expect GDP growth to pick up this year, averaging 1.8%. This is a substantial downward revision from our projections at the time of the last review in October 2015 (1.0pp), reflecting our assumption that the adverse shocks that have hit the Estonian economy will be more persistent than previously thought. We then expect GDP growth to pick up further in 2017, to 2.7%. This embodies a boost to investment from the new round of EU structural funds, and gradually improving macroeconomic prospects in Estonia's main trading partners. Despite the slowdown in overall economic activity, wages have continued rising at a sustained pace, in the context of a tightening labour market and the introduction of sharp rises in the minimum wage. A sharp slowdown in productivity growth translated to rising unit labour costs (ULCs) - real ULCs rose on average by 4.3% on an annual basis in 2015. There is the risk that continuing rises in ULCs will adversely affect Estonian firms' competitiveness. At the same time, the current account improved in 2015, to 1.9% of GDP from 1.0% in 2014, driven by a 3.6% decline in imports and a resulting 0.9pp improvement in the trade balance. We expect the current account to narrow as investment and imports pick up and the impact of low import prices fades away, to 1.1% by 2017. External sustainability has improved markedly over the past six years. Deleveraging in the banking and corporate sectors and rising domestic funding for bank assets have brought net external debt down to -10.3% of GDP at end-2015, from a peak of 55% in 2009. Data for 2015 suggests that both the overall and the working-age population have stopped declining. The Work Ability reform may support labour force participation over the next few years. Despite this, demographic trends are still a structural weakness, and may restrict Estonia's growth potential, unless productivity growth picks up. In our view, asset price and financial stability developments do not currently raise rating risks. House prices rose further in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than in 2014. Nominal house prices rose by 6.9% on average, while the level of house prices is at its highest level since 3Q08. In real terms, house prices are around 8.5% above their post-2005 average. At the same time, recent strong income growth means that household debt as a share of disposable income has remained broadly stable, and households' interest payments are currently around 2% of disposable income. Despite a recent pick-up in lending growth to both households and corporates, Estonian banks remain well-capitalised. The three largest banks had Core Equity Tier 1 ratios ranging from 16% to 24% at year-end 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook indicates that upside and downside sensitivities are evenly balanced. Future developments that could result in positive rating action include: -Evidence that the Estonian economy's medium-term growth potential is resilient to adverse shocks. Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -Further severe economic or financial shocks that adversely affect Estonia's economic and financial stability. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Estonia's macroeconomic policy framework remains in place and that Estonia will have a sustainable fiscal policy in the medium to long term. Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with assumptions set in its Global Economic Outlook (March 2016), and in particular eurozone GDP growth to reach 1.6% by 2017, after growth of 1.5% in 2015 and 2016. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Committee Chairperson Charles Seville Senior Director +1 212 908 0277 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004884 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.