(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based garment and textile producer PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also upgraded Sritex's National Long-Term Rating to 'A+(idn)'/Stable from 'A(idn)'/Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary. Sritex's 'BB-' LT IDR reflects its robust operating cash flow generation, supported by its low cost base; growing mix of higher-margin products in its sales; satisfactory working-capital management; and rising scale of operations. Sritex's foreign currency-based earnings also provide a natural currency hedge on its debt. The upgrade of Sritex's National Rating reflects the strengthening of the credit profile, driven by our expectation of stronger free-cash generation from 2016 following the completion of the company's capacity expansion. We therefore expect Sritex to maintain leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of less than 3x (end-2015: 3.2x; LTM1Q16: 3.0x) while the growth of its garment business will lead to strengthening of operating cash flow margins of at least 7% (2015: 9%) over the medium-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Small, but Growing, Scale: Sritex has relatively small operating scale compared with its international peers in the competitive and fragmented textile sector. However, the company has significantly expanded its production such that we expect EBITDA to grow by more than 50% at the completion of the investment cycle. Sritex is vertically integrated despite its size, producing yarn, greige, finished fabrics and apparel, while many of its competitors produce only one or two of these products. This has helped Sritex to maintain higher and more stable profit margins than some of its international peers. Strong Operating Cash Flow: Sritex's operating cash flow margin improved to 9% in 2015 from 1% in 2014, supported by improved working-capital management and stable profit margins. We expect the company to continue to generate robust CFO margins of between 7%-10% over the next three years. This should support healthy FCF and allow Sritex to deleverage, as its capacity expansion comes to a close this year. Vertical Integration, Growing Exports: Sritex is vertically integrated, with around 50% of its sales stemming from selling garments and finished fabric, for which it sources yarn and raw fabric from its own factories. The company also sells part of its yarn and raw fabric. Sritex also sells speciality garments such as military uniforms in addition to fashion retail, which supports higher and more stable EBITDA margins and better economies of scale. In addition, about 15% of sales came from orders by foreign and domestic governments in 2015, which are less cyclical. Sufficient Production Capacity: Sritex's production capacity will increase to 30 million pieces of garments, 240 million metres of finished fabric, 180 million metres of raw fabric, and 654 thousand bales of yarn at the end of 2018. Much of this will be paid for by end-2016. The company expects this capacity to support demand through 2019. About 30% of yarn and 60% greige production is used internally, so the company may require spinning capacity from 2018, subject to the level of external demand. Currency Risk Mostly Hedged: Nearly half of Sritex's sales in 2015 were exported directly, up from 39% two years ago. Most of its sales to domestic customers are also "US Dollar-linked", as much of this is exported as well. Consequently, the company has a significant natural hedge against its foreign-currency costs. This was evident in 2015 when Sritex's EBITDA margin remained largely intact in the face of severe currency volatility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sritex include: - Revenue growth of 9% in 2016 and 12.5% in 2017 - EBITDA margin to remain around 18% - CFO margin to remain between 7%-10% - FCF to remain neutral to positive RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in net debt/EBITDA more than 3x - A sustained decrease in CFO margin to less than 7% Positive: Fitch expects no positive rating action in the next 24 months because of Sritex's scale of operations which is still smaller than its higher-rated peers. LIQUIDITY Sritex has robust liquidity, with cash and committed undrawn credit lines, respectively, of USD77m and USD131m at end-2015; expected FCF generation of around USD12m in 2016; and its nearest significant debt maturity of USD270m due in 2019. We expect Sritex to be able to generate positive FCF in the next two years, supported by waning expansionary capex and strong earnings growth. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk - LT IDR: Assigned 'BB-'; Stable Outlook - Senior unsecured long-term rating: Assigned 'BB-' - National Long-Term Rating: Upgraded to 'A+(idn)' from 'A(idn)'; Stable Outlook Contact: Primary Analyst (International Ratings) Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Primary Analyst (National Ratings) Bernard Kie Analyst +6221 2988 6815 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here 