(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) International tobacco companies may have
to choose
between maintaining their credit profiles and their high
dividend payouts if
plain cigarette packaging becomes more widespread, Fitch Ratings
says.
UK plain packaging laws come into force today after the High
Court rejected an
appeal by the industry. Manufacturers will have a one-year
transitional period
to sell existing branded packaged inventory.
The companies most exposed to the UK are Imperial Brands
(BBB/Stable), which we
estimate generates over 10% of its annual operating profit in
the country, and
Japan Tobacco. Imperial Brands' portfolio of lower-priced
products mitigates the
risk, if the trend among Australian consumers to trade down
following that
country's introduction of plain packaging in 2012 is replicated.
But Imperial Brands is unlikely to repeat the rapid growth in
market share it
achieved in Australia, where excise duty increases also
contributed to its
market share roughly doubling in a year to 36%. This is because
its share of the
UK market is around 43% and Japan Tobacco also has a broad
portfolio of
lower-priced products. Pricing structure and therefore profit
margins are also
much higher in Australia than the UK.
France and Ireland are also introducing plain packaging and it
is unclear how
many more countries will follow suit. But a more widespread
branded package ban
could remove the pricing power of large tobacco companies in
more markets as the
absence of brand identity will prevent the next generations of
smokers from
differentiating products by brand appeal, variant or pack size.
These
characteristics are the ones that underpin premium pricing, and
therefore the
ability to protect cash flow generation in the face of
contracting volumes, for
large tobacco companies.
We also do not expect tobacco companies' expansion into the
e-cigarette market
to provide any help at least in the medium term, due to
e-cigarettes' still
small market share. In the short term e-cigarettes will continue
to have a
negative impact on companies' overall margins.
Large Europe-based global tobacco companies' credit profiles
have been dented by
adverse exchange movements since 2014, negatively affecting
their revenues,
profits and cashflows. Nevertheless, they have been paying out
significant
dividends to shareholders. Share buybacks have been suspended,
but this may be
insufficient to maintain a leverage profile commensurate with
current ratings,
especially if plain packaging puts more pressure on margins.
These factors are reflected in the Negative Outlooks on Philip
Morris
International (A/Negative) and British American Tobacco
(A-/Negative). However,
Imperial Brands' credit profile strengthened in 2015,
underpinned by improved
performance in its core European market and the maintenance of a
conservative
financial policy focused on paying down debt.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
