(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) International tobacco companies may have to choose between maintaining their credit profiles and their high dividend payouts if plain cigarette packaging becomes more widespread, Fitch Ratings says. UK plain packaging laws come into force today after the High Court rejected an appeal by the industry. Manufacturers will have a one-year transitional period to sell existing branded packaged inventory. The companies most exposed to the UK are Imperial Brands (BBB/Stable), which we estimate generates over 10% of its annual operating profit in the country, and Japan Tobacco. Imperial Brands' portfolio of lower-priced products mitigates the risk, if the trend among Australian consumers to trade down following that country's introduction of plain packaging in 2012 is replicated. But Imperial Brands is unlikely to repeat the rapid growth in market share it achieved in Australia, where excise duty increases also contributed to its market share roughly doubling in a year to 36%. This is because its share of the UK market is around 43% and Japan Tobacco also has a broad portfolio of lower-priced products. Pricing structure and therefore profit margins are also much higher in Australia than the UK. France and Ireland are also introducing plain packaging and it is unclear how many more countries will follow suit. But a more widespread branded package ban could remove the pricing power of large tobacco companies in more markets as the absence of brand identity will prevent the next generations of smokers from differentiating products by brand appeal, variant or pack size. These characteristics are the ones that underpin premium pricing, and therefore the ability to protect cash flow generation in the face of contracting volumes, for large tobacco companies. We also do not expect tobacco companies' expansion into the e-cigarette market to provide any help at least in the medium term, due to e-cigarettes' still small market share. In the short term e-cigarettes will continue to have a negative impact on companies' overall margins. Large Europe-based global tobacco companies' credit profiles have been dented by adverse exchange movements since 2014, negatively affecting their revenues, profits and cashflows. Nevertheless, they have been paying out significant dividends to shareholders. Share buybacks have been suspended, but this may be insufficient to maintain a leverage profile commensurate with current ratings, especially if plain packaging puts more pressure on margins. These factors are reflected in the Negative Outlooks on Philip Morris International (A/Negative) and British American Tobacco (A-/Negative). However, Imperial Brands' credit profile strengthened in 2015, underpinned by improved performance in its core European market and the maintenance of a conservative financial policy focused on paying down debt. Contact: Ching Mei Chia Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 8790 87214 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.