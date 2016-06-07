(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it expects
the Spanish autonomous communities to extend their trend of
negative operating
performance in 2016, albeit at a slower pace than in 2015. This
follows
preliminary 2015 results showing a worsened performance, as the
regional
governments reported a negative current balance for the sixth
consecutive year.
Although Fitch does not rule out the possibility that few
autonomous communities
may achieve positive current balances in 2016, this may not be
enough to result
in positive rating actions.
Preliminary 2015 results showed a wider current deficit of
EUR11.3bn, compared
with a deficit of EUR10.6bn in 2014, and contrary to our
expectations of an
improvement given increased funding granted by the central
government. However,
the performance was not homogeneous across the sector, with 12
out of 17
autonomous communities reporting an improved current balance,
including four
autonomous communities with a positive current balance. As many
as 13 autonomous
communities had a negative current margin, although for six of
them the margin
was only between -1% and -5%.
The sector of autonomous communities did not comply with the
fiscal deficit
target of 0.7% of GDP, but more importantly, the negative
performance in the
current balance extended for the sixth consecutive year. The
weak result in 2015
was due to higher current expenditure (up 4% yoy), as payables
in arrears were
paid off with new borrowings, and as temporary cost-containment
policies
introduced over 2011-2013 wound down. There was particularly a
strong
concentration of current spending in December 2015, in contrast
to past years
when it was more related to capital expenditure.
Current revenue grew a solid 3.7% yoy, supported by a 3.2% yoy
rise in
employment in 4Q15 and a revenue settlement from 2013 of
EUR1.7bn.
Capital expenditure was EUR15.5bn in 2015, down 25% from 2011,
in what Fitch
believes to be an effort to comply with stricter deficit
targets.
The current funding system will likely be reviewed after the
general elections
scheduled in June 2016. The reform may be encompassed in a wider
re-set of the
public sector in Spain, including changes to the
responsibilities of regional
governments under an amendment of the Spanish Constitution.
Fitch will monitor
developments and will assess their potential impact on the
regional governments'
credit profiles.
The report, 'Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2015
Results' is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
