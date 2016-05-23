(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan-based AGBank's (AGB) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. Fitch has withdrawn AGB's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process, and Fitch will therefore no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for AGB. KEY RATING DRIVERS On 6 May 2016 Fitch downgraded AGB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' and then upgraded the rating to 'CCC' on completion of a distressed debt exchange (see 'Fitch Downgrades AGBank to 'RD'; Upgrades to 'CCC' On Recap' on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has affirmed the ratings of AGB prior to withdrawal due to limited changes to its credit profile since the last rating action. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn: Long-Term IDR: 'CCC' Short-Term IDR: 'C' Viability Rating: 'ccc' Support Rating: '5' Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analysts Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 9982 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004960 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.