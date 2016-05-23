(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Azerbaijan-based AGBank's
(AGB) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them.
Fitch has withdrawn AGB's ratings as the bank has chosen to stop
participating
in the rating process, and Fitch will therefore no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for AGB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On 6 May 2016 Fitch downgraded AGB's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'RD' and then upgraded the rating to 'CCC' on completion of a
distressed debt
exchange (see 'Fitch Downgrades AGBank to 'RD'; Upgrades to
'CCC' On Recap' on
www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has affirmed the ratings of AGB
prior to withdrawal
due to limited changes to its credit profile since the last
rating action.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
The following ratings have been affirmed and withdrawn:
Long-Term IDR: 'CCC'
Short-Term IDR: 'C'
Viability Rating: 'ccc'
Support Rating: '5'
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
