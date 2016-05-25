(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Weakness in emerging markets (EM) and
adjustments to
energy sector spending continue to weigh on global growth, Fitch
Ratings says in
its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO).
The agency has sharply cut its forecast for US private
investment growth and
sees US 2016 GDP growing 1.8%, the first sub-2% growth since
2013. However,
growth expectations for China have been revised up to 6.3% in
2016 and 2017,
from 6.2% and 6% previously, as earlier policy stimulus gains
traction and the
authorities' commitment to stabilising near-term growth has
strengthened.
"The near-term threat to emerging market growth has eased, due
to a more
assertive stimulus policy in China and the stabilisation of
commodity prices,"
said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch.
A decline in energy sector capital spending around the globe,
China's investment
slowdown and steep falls in domestic demand in Russia and Brazil
have
neutralised the benefits of lower oil prices on global growth
over the last two
years. Against this backdrop, worse-than-expected US 1Q16 GDP
growth provided
further evidence of the significant impact of external shocks on
the economy,
with exports declining for a second consecutive quarter,
oil-related investment
falling by a third and further declines in industrial
production.
"It's unlikely that US consumer spending will be immune to the
slowdown in the
industrial sector. Nevertheless we don't see evidence of
domestic private sector
imbalances in the US that would push the economy into a deeper
adjustment," said
Mr. Coulton.
An intensification of external shocks would be a bigger threat
to the economy,
but the near-term EM growth picture is looking a little bit
better. Most
importantly, Chinese housebuilding has staged a recovery, which
will have
knock-on effects on the rest of the economy. Recent data from
Russia have also
surprised positively.
"We don't see any major reversal in accommodative policies in
China soon, even
if this contributes to further increases in leverage and slow
progress on
capacity reduction," added Mr. Coulton.
The weakening in the US dollar since late 2015 has also helped
ease pressure on
EM borrowers and currencies. Fitch cautions, however, that the
dollar may
strengthen later in 2016 as the Fed looks to resume interest
rate increases in
the second half of the year as near-term global risks diminish.
With both the
BOJ and ECB continuing to expand balance sheets aggressively and
adopting
negative policy rates, the divergence in global monetary policy
cycles remains
stark. Nevertheless, concerns about 'unintended consequences'
will limit the
extent of further moves into negative interest rate territory.
The eurozone's ongoing gradual recovery is on track with
household spending
supported by labour market improvements, low headline inflation
and bank credit
continuing to grow. Our forecast for the eurozone for 2016 has
been revised up
by 0.1% to 1.6%. Forecasts for the UK, however, have been
revised down by 0.2%
to 1.9% in 2016, reflecting the impact of uncertainty ahead of
the Brexit
referendum.
Global growth (based on an aggregate of 20 large developed and
emerging
economies (the 'Fitch 20')) is forecast at 2.5% in 2016,
unchanged from 2015 and
the same as forecast in the March GEO. Global growth should pick
up to around 3%
in 2017 as GDP stabilises in Russia and Brazil and the drag from
energy
adjustments starts to fade.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
