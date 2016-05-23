(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior
unsecured debt
rating of 'BBB' to Trinity Acquisition plc's new issue of EUR540
million 2.125%
senior notes due 2022. Trinity is an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of Willis
Towers Watson, PLC (WLTW)). A full list of WLTW's ratings
follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Trinity intends to use the net proceeds of the offering,
together with existing
cash resources, to repay amounts under WLTW's bridge-loan
facility.
Fitch upgraded WLTW's ratings on Jan. 6, 2016 following the
announcement that
the merger of Willis Group Holdings and Towers Watson & Co. (TW)
was completed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
material
near-term change in financial profile or operating performance
of the combined
company, a failure to maintain EBITDA-to-interest ratios of 7x
or higher, an
increase in financial leverage evidenced by debt/EBITDA above
2.5x, or a
material goodwill impairment that casts doubt on the new
entities' ability to
generate future earnings and cash flows.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
realization and
evidence of the benefits of the TW and Gras Savoye mergers with
continuing
improved margins and ultimate improvement in the debt-to-EBITDA
ratio and
EBITDA-to-interest ratios in line with higher rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Trinity Acquisition plc
--EUR 540 million senior notes due 2022.
Fitch currently rates WLTW as follows:
Willis Towers Watson PLC (formerly Willis Group Holdings)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 'BBB';
--5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB';
--3.5% senior notes due 2021 'BBB';
--4.4% senior notes due 2026 'BBB'.
Willis North America Inc.
--IDR 'BBB';
--6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BBB';
--7.00% senior notes due 2019 'BBB'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--IDR 'BBB' 'BBB-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2023 'BBB';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2043 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
