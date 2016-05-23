(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BB-'
Foreign and Local
Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and an
'AA-(bra)' Long-Term
National Scale Rating to Valid Solucoes e Servicos de Seguranca
em Meios de
Pagamento e Identificacao S.A. (Valid). The Rating Outlook is
Stable. At the
same time, the agency has assigned a Long-Term National Scale
Rating of
'AA-(bra)' to Valid's senior unsecured debentures in the amount
of BRL150
million-BRL200 million, due 2019. Issuance proceeds are for
short-term debt
refinancing. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Valid's ratings incorporate favorable revenue and cash flow
diversification in
terms of geographic footprint, services and clients. It also
considers the
company's position as one of the largest credit card producers
in Brazil and as
a global supplier of SIM cards. The analysis also considers the
company's track
record of financial discipline supported by adequate liquidity,
elongated debt
maturity schedule and low leverage. Fitch expects net adjusted
debt/EBITDAR to
remain below 2.5x over the next three years. We have also
factored in positive
free cash flow (FCF) from 2017 on.
Ratings concerns are the potentially disruptive technologies,
such as mobile
payments and embedded SIM cards that could lead to a reduction
in revenues.
Temporary mismatches in terms of sales price and cost
readjustments are also
subject of monitoring. The moderate FX exposure and material
participation of
contracts with public clients in revenues were also factored
into our analysis.
Exposure to Brazil's adverse macroeconomic environment which has
pressured
consolidated results was also considered. These risks are
somewhat mitigated by
Valid's favorable historical operational performance, aided by
long-term
relationships with clients and adequate strategy for
incorporating new
technologies in its portfolio.
The ongoing growth in international operations as a result of
the latest
acquisitions is also positive for Valid's credit profile. Fitch
expects the
company to gradually improve its capital structure driven by
expansion of
operating margins and the synergy gains from the recently
acquired businesses.
Diversified Service and Client Portfolio
Valid's credit profile benefits from the diverse range of
services it provides
and geographical diversification that partially diminishes the
risks from a
downturn in a specific market. The company's diverse client base
is also noted
as a positive. As of the LTM ended March 31, 2016, Valid's top
five clients
represented 20% of revenues, with the largest client
contributing with only 7%.
Valid produces magnetic and chip-based credit cards and prints
IDs and drivers'
licenses, as well as other documents. It is also the sixth
largest global
producer of SIM cards for mobile devices and provides digital
certification. The
company has plants in seven countries serving clients in several
nations,
accounting for 53% of revenues generated in Brazil in first
quarter 2016 (1Q16).
The company's business volume is subject to macroeconomic
volatility in services
such as credit card production and drivers' license issuance.
The SIM card
manufacturing segment carries the risks associated with
regulatory changes in
the telecom sector.
Low Leverage to Remain
Fitch estimates Valid's net adjusted leverage to remain below
2.5x over the next
three years as the company develops its operations and benefits
from gains in
scale and synergies. As of the LTM ended March 31, 2016, the
ratios of total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR and net adjusted debt/EBITDAR reached 3.0x
and 2.4x,
respectively. Net adjusted leverage saw only moderate growth
compared to 2.2x in
2015 and 1.8x in 2014, due to pressure on margins as a result of
lower volume in
Brazil and non-recurring items related to capacity adjustments
and severance
payments.
Positive FCF from 2017 On
Fitch believes Valid will report negative FCF in 2016 and
positive FCF from 2017
on supported by moderate capex and revenue expansion. The
company's robust cash
flow from operations (CFFO) should resume its growth trend
starting in 2017,
after a moderate reduction in 2016. As of the LTM ended March
2016, Valid
reported CFFO of BRL175 million, pressured by lower volumes in
Brazil and
non-recurring items related to capacity adjustments.
Nevertheless, CFFO was
enough to cover capex of BRL111 million and dividends of BRL62
million, leading
to FCF of BRL2 million.
Manageable FX Exposure
Fitch considers Valid's international footprint as a mitigant to
FX exposure on
its costs and debt. The company has supported its international
expansion since
2012, which reached 53% of total revenues generated abroad
during the 1Q16. At
the same time, 59% of Valid's total debt and 54% of its costs
and expenses were
U.S.-dollar denominated. The international expansion has also
helped to
partially offset the macroeconomic deceleration in regions such
as Brazil over
the past two to three years. Fitch estimates that a 10%
depreciation in the BRL
would raise Valid's net leverage by 0.1x.
Disruptive Technologies Risks
Fitch sees new technologies as the main threat to Valid's
current businesses.
The company's favorable track record in reshaping its services
to clients'
demand and in incorporating new technologies through
acquisitions partially
mitigates this risk. Valid's business profile benefits from its
proven track
record of successfully acquiring and integrating a myriad of
companies since
2007, which has led to business expansion, increased geographic
footprint, and
the addition of services-provision capacity to its portfolio.
Costs and Revenue Mismatch
Fitch sees the timing mismatch of cost and revenue readjustments
as a negative
aspect of Valid's important identification business segment,
which represents
around 50% of its EBITDA. This specific business is labor
intensive, with
collective-wage adjustments with unions in Brazil typically at
the beginning of
the year, while contracts are adjusted throughout the year. Such
features could
pressure EBITDAR margins particularly during times of high cost
inflation. In
the LTM ended March 2016, net revenues of BRL1.7 billion and
EBITDAR of BRL328
million represented an EBITDAR margin of 19.1%
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenue growth of 18% in 2016 and 9% in 2017 mainly driven by
the
incorporation of two acquisitions (Fundamenture and MSC) in
2015;
--EBITDA margins of 15.5% in 2016 and 16.5% in 2017, pressured
by the economic
slowdown in Brazil and the sale of low value-added SIM cards by
Fundamenture;
--No additional acquisitions;
--Dividend pay-out rates slightly above 50%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Net adjusted leverage consistently above 3x;
--Loss of important contracts, leading to a cash flow reduction
and
deterioration of liquidity;
--Disruptive technologies with faster-than-anticipated adoption,
forcing Valid
to discontinue a segment or service;
--Cash- to short-term coverage ratio sustaining below 1x.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Margin improvements and expansion of hard-currency cash flows
could trigger a
positive rating action conditioned to a sustained conservative
financial
profile.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes Valid will maintain an adequate liquidity
position over the next
three years. On March 31, 2016, the company reported a cash
position of BRL215
million that covered the BRL173 million short-term debt at 1.2x,
which
represented a moderate reduction compared to the 1.5x reported
in both 2015 and
2014. The company's financial flexibility has benefited from the
satisfactory
debt maturity schedule that has historically kept short-term
loans below 25% of
total debt, evidencing company's commitment to liability
management. Total
adjusted debt was BRL988 million at the end of 1Q16 and
incorporates
off-balance-sheet debt of BRL270 million related to the
opportunity cost of
rental expenses.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR 'BB-';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'BB-';
--National Long Term Rating 'AA-(bra)';
--BRL200 million unsecured debenture issuance due in June 2019
'AA-(bra)'.
The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.
