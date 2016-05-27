(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FYE16
here
TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Japanese
life insurers to
further increase their investment allocation to high-grade
foreign bonds with
stricter currency hedging, as Japanese bond yields have fallen
to extremely low
levels after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates
in January 2016,
the agency says in a new report.
Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to maintain positive
investment spreads,
but further expansion of positive spread may stop due to
stalling Japanese-yen
based investment income growth.
The agency also expects insurance underwriting profits to remain
flat over the
next few years. Some major Japanese life insurers have acquired
US-based
medium-sized life insurers to generate growth and diversify
risks. Such overseas
operations are becoming important drivers of growth.
The capital adequacy of Japanese life insurers is likely to
remain sufficient
for their credit ratings, as long as the yen's appreciation and
domestic
equity-market decline do not become more serious.
The 'Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FY16' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
