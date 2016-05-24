(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carrefour
S.A.'s (Carrefour)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect Carrefour's strong business fundamentals,
which compensate
for a still weak financial profile for the rating level.
Carrefour has been
ahead of the sector in terms of re-modelling its business
profile, disposing of
non-core activities and de-leveraging its balance sheet. Fitch
continues to
believe Carrefour's sound business profile should help
strengthen the group's
financial metrics in the medium term to levels that are closer
to 'BBB' category
peers by end-2018.
The group enjoys the benefits of its large scale and
well-balanced geographical
diversification, which enhance its operating performance
prospects. Our view is
supported by management's consolidation strategy in existing
countries through
bolt-on acquisitions while accelerating the deployment of its
multi-format and
multi-channel strategy.
Following a halt in 2015 as a result of the ongoing integration
of DIA in France
and the restructuring of the Chinese operations, we expect the
group to
accelerate its deleveraging process in the coming years. This
should be driven
by a steady increase in funds flow from operations (FFO), as the
DIA stores
network returns to profit and the non-French European operations
continue to
recover, while the French and Latin American operations continue
to show good
resilience.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Resilient Performance in France
We expect Carrefour's core French operations, which represented
nearly 50% of
the group's EBIT in 2015, to see limited growth in revenues and
EBIT in 2016.
The hypermarket business remains under pressure from keen price
competition
continuing in the sector (including promotions) and as the bulk
of the DIA
network is being converted to Carrefour banners. Over the medium
term Fitch
forecasts the DIA stores will reinforce Carrefour's convenience
store network in
France, keeping it at the forefront of this growing retail
sub-sector.
Healthy Geographic Diversification
Fitch forecasts the group's European (non-French) operations to
keep growing
their contribution to the group's revenues and EBIT. This should
be sufficient
to offset any slowdown in contribution from Brazil (75% of 2015
Latin American
sales, equating to 18% of group sales) and recurring weakness in
China despite
ongoing business repositioning. The increase in European
revenues and profits
should be driven by ongoing recovery in consumer confidence as
well as
management's past restructuring measures to improve their
competitiveness,
notably in Spain and Italy.
The group's bolt-on acquisition strategy (eg. DIA and 'Rue du
Commerce' in
France, and recent acquisitions in Italy, Romania and Spain) has
improved the
balance of its country coverage and format mix, while
reinforcing the group's
market shares in existing geographies. This represents a
significant boost to
the business model and confirms our view that diversification
benefits remain a
key anchor to the ratings. Any new M&A that fits into
Carrefour's strategic
stance, if conservatively funded, will likely be supportive of
the ratings.
Profitability to Improve
Carrefour's profit margins are weak relative to rated food
retail peers,
constrained by a heavy representation of hypermarket operations.
Group EBIT
margin stagnated at 3.1% in 2015, but Fitch expects this to
increase towards
3.5% over the next three years. This improvement should be
supported by the
continuing recovery of the group's European operations (where
EBIT margin has
already grown 70 bps yoy to 2.9% in 2015) as well as the
progressive conversion
of the DIA stores. Fitch assumes continued resilience in the
group's French
hyper- and super-market formats and Brazilian operations, as
seen in 2015.
Free Cash Flow Enhancement
Fitch forecasts that cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2016
will not suffice to
fully cover the group's large capex catch-up programme and
dividends,
particularly if the latter is principally paid in cash as in
2015 (79% of total
dividends). Assuming management maintains a conservative policy
regarding
dividend distribution, we believe that improving sales and
profitability, as
well as declining restructuring costs, should allow the group to
pay dividends
fully in cash while generating consistently positive FCF from
2017.
Solid Financial Flexibility
Financial flexibility is supported by the group's strong
liquidity, even debt
maturity profile, healthy FFO fixed charge cover and financial
discipline.
Management has a prudent dividend policy and has publicly
committed to improving
cash flow generation. Financial flexibility further benefits
from management's
decision to repay over EUR3.7bn of gross debt (33% reduction)
between 2012 and
2015.
We project the group's FFO fixed charge cover (estimated 2.3x in
2015 by Fitch,
excluding financial services) to improve to 2.9x in 2018, due to
higher EBITDA
and lower debt costs. Moreover, Carrefour has, as a share of
sales, substantial
property ownership and low operating lease burden compared with
Fitch-rated food
retail peers, as well as favourable lease terms.
Financial Profile to Strengthen
Carrefour's main financial weakness remains its high leverage
relative to peers
for its rating. Group FFO adjusted gross and net leverage ratios
(only including
from financial services Fitch-estimated dividend contribution
and taking into
account EUR1.9bn readily available cash in our net debt
calculation) at 4.0x and
4.7x at end-2015 were little changed from end-2014. However,
Fitch believes the
lack of improvement in 2015 is temporary and directly
attributable to the
integration of the DIA stores (showing negative EBITDA and
additional operating
lease burden) and the costly repositioning of the group's
Chinese operations.
Fitch continues to believe the group enjoys good deleveraging
prospects,
supported by its strong business profile and strict financial
discipline. The
'BBB+' rating assumes steady profit growth and the maintenance
of a conservative
and strict financial policy (limited increase in dividends and
an annual M&A
budget of EUR300m on average) will lead to FFO-adjusted gross
and net leverage
trending lower to levels observed for other sector peers in the
'BBB' category
by end-2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Carrefour
include:
-Like-for-like sales growth in the low single digits over
2016-2019
-EBIT margin growing towards 3.5% in 2019, from 3.1% in 2015
-EUR2.4bn capex (net of change in payables to asset suppliers)
in 2016, EUR2.3bn
(around 2.8% of sales) per annum thereafter
-20% of dividends paid in shares in 2016 (vs. 2015's 21% and
2014's 65%); all
paid in cash thereafter with limited increase in dividend per
share
-FCF-positive in 2017 and steadily growing thereafter
-EUR300m annual spending for bolt-on acquisitions, partially
covered by proceeds
from asset sales
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Evidence of enhanced organic sales growth and sales density
resulting in group
EBIT margin sustainably above 4% (2015: 3.1%).
- FFO fixed charge cover consistently above 3.5x, excluding
financial services
(3.7x including financial services) (2015: 2.3x and 2.6x
respectively).
- FCF margin consistently at or above 1%.
- FFO-adjusted gross leverage at or below 3.5x; net of readily
available cash at
3.0x on a sustained basis, excluding financial services (2015:
4.6x and 4.0x
respectively); 3.2x and 2.7x, respectively, including financial
services.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Weak organic sales growth resulting in group EBIT margin below
3%.
-FCF-neutral or -negative on a sustained basis.
-FFO adjusted gross leverage above 4.0x; net of readily
available cash at 3.5x
over the next three years, excluding financial services; 3.7x
and 3.2x,
respectively, including financial services.
-FFO fixed charge cover consistently below 2.5x (2.8x including
financial
services).
LIQUIDITY
Carrefour has comfortable liquidity, with EUR1.9bn unrestricted
cash at end-2015
(as defined by Fitch stripping out cash that is either
restricted or we estimate
is used for working capital or for other operational
requirements during the
year). It has a EUR3.9bn revolving credit facility (fully
undrawn at end-2015)
as backup for commercial paper issue of up to EUR5bn (none
outstanding at
end-2015). Carrefour shows a smooth debt repayment schedule with
an average bond
maturity profile of 4.4 years.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Readily available cash: At 31 December 2015, Fitch estimated
that EUR1bn of
cash was needed to fund intra-year working capital needs
(average peak to
through), and therefore not considered readily available for
debt repayments.
Based on Fitch's estimates, the high figure was partly
influenced by the large
non-food inventory inherent to Carrefour's hypermarket stores.
- Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a blended multiple
of 7.6x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR1,035m
for 2015). The
7.6x blended multiple reflects Fitch's estimate of operating
lease split by
geography in 2015. Fitch uses the same multiple in its rating
case projections.
- Fitch calculates Carrefour's financial ratios excluding
financial services by
excluding from group FFO their estimated FFO contribution but
including
estimated dividends received by Carrefour. Similarly, we exclude
the debt from
the financial services division.
