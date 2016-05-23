(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) German banks' profitability
could receive a
modest uplift in 2016 if Heta Asset Resolution AG's creditors
accept the revised
settlement offered made by the Austrian government on 18 May,
says Fitch
Ratings. For some banks facing material earnings pressure, the
potential
benefits could be significant.
The new offer ensures repayment of roughly 90% of senior
creditors' claims. We
estimate that German banks could book one-off revaluation gains
of up to
EUR1.5bn in 2016 if the required two-thirds majority of Heta
creditors agree to
the offer. Roughly half of Heta's senior debtholders have
already agreed to the
new offer.
German banks wrote down their senior exposures to Heta by up to
50% when the
Austrian authorities imposed a moratorium on EUR11bn of Heta
debt guaranteed by
the Region of Carinthia in 1Q15. If creditors accept the terms
of the new offer,
we estimate the release of loan-loss provisions could result in
a 5% increase in
the German banking sector's pre-tax 2016 profits. This, although
modest, could
provide some relief as profits are under pressure from the
low-interest-rate
environment and were also affected by weak capital market
performance in 1Q16.
Our calculations are that the German commercial banking sector
achieved an
average pre-tax return, on assets of 6% and on equity of 0.35%
in 2015.
We estimate that the release of loan-loss reserves could bring a
marginal
improvement of up to 5bp to the sector's common equity Tier 1
ratio. But the
ratio at Dexia's German unit, one of the banks most severely
affected by Heta's
moratorium, could recover by as much as 400bp.
Monoline Pfandbrief issuers, most of which are integral parts of
large German
universal banking groups, are among the most exposed to Heta.
The settlement
should be particularly beneficial to these banks, which hold
low-yielding assets
and are facing considerable margin pressure.
The offer would substitute Heta's debt with a zero-coupon bond
guaranteed by the
Austrian government. The maturity of this new bond, 13.5 years,
is much longer
than the average term of the original bonds. It is not clear
whether creditors
would have to classify the new bond as forborne to reflect the
change of
original terms but, were the offer accepted, we would expect
creditors' auditors
to reach a rapid agreement on this.
Austrian banks rated by us have no material exposures to Heta.
But a successful
settlement could help restore market confidence more broadly in
Austrian bank
debt and improve Austrian banks' access to their important
German investor base.
Fitch does not rate Heta. We do rate Heta's EUR1bn Tier 2
subordinated notes,
guaranteed by the Austrian sovereign (XS0863484035), at 'AA+'.
These notes are
unaffected by the settlement offer. We affirmed this rating on
24 February 2016.
Contact:
Patrick Rioual
Director, Banks
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Christian Schindler
Associate Director, Banks
+44 (0) 20 3530 1323
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.