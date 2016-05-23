(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) German banks' profitability could receive a modest uplift in 2016 if Heta Asset Resolution AG's creditors accept the revised settlement offered made by the Austrian government on 18 May, says Fitch Ratings. For some banks facing material earnings pressure, the potential benefits could be significant. The new offer ensures repayment of roughly 90% of senior creditors' claims. We estimate that German banks could book one-off revaluation gains of up to EUR1.5bn in 2016 if the required two-thirds majority of Heta creditors agree to the offer. Roughly half of Heta's senior debtholders have already agreed to the new offer. German banks wrote down their senior exposures to Heta by up to 50% when the Austrian authorities imposed a moratorium on EUR11bn of Heta debt guaranteed by the Region of Carinthia in 1Q15. If creditors accept the terms of the new offer, we estimate the release of loan-loss provisions could result in a 5% increase in the German banking sector's pre-tax 2016 profits. This, although modest, could provide some relief as profits are under pressure from the low-interest-rate environment and were also affected by weak capital market performance in 1Q16. Our calculations are that the German commercial banking sector achieved an average pre-tax return, on assets of 6% and on equity of 0.35% in 2015. We estimate that the release of loan-loss reserves could bring a marginal improvement of up to 5bp to the sector's common equity Tier 1 ratio. But the ratio at Dexia's German unit, one of the banks most severely affected by Heta's moratorium, could recover by as much as 400bp. Monoline Pfandbrief issuers, most of which are integral parts of large German universal banking groups, are among the most exposed to Heta. The settlement should be particularly beneficial to these banks, which hold low-yielding assets and are facing considerable margin pressure. The offer would substitute Heta's debt with a zero-coupon bond guaranteed by the Austrian government. The maturity of this new bond, 13.5 years, is much longer than the average term of the original bonds. It is not clear whether creditors would have to classify the new bond as forborne to reflect the change of original terms but, were the offer accepted, we would expect creditors' auditors to reach a rapid agreement on this. Austrian banks rated by us have no material exposures to Heta. But a successful settlement could help restore market confidence more broadly in Austrian bank debt and improve Austrian banks' access to their important German investor base. Fitch does not rate Heta. We do rate Heta's EUR1bn Tier 2 subordinated notes, guaranteed by the Austrian sovereign (XS0863484035), at 'AA+'. These notes are unaffected by the settlement offer. We affirmed this rating on 24 February 2016. Contact: Patrick Rioual Director, Banks +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Christian Schindler Associate Director, Banks +44 (0) 20 3530 1323 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.