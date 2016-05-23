(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the announcement
by the
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it is provisionally
in favour of
the proposed merger between UK gaming group Ladbrokes plc
(Ladbrokes, BB/RWN)
and Gala Coral Group Limited (GCG, B/RWP) raises the probability
that the two
groups will proceed with their merger plans.
The transaction is still subject to various conditions preceding
final
anti-trust clearance from the CMA, including the sale of 350 to
400 shops from
both groups, and is not expected to conclude before mid-2016 at
the earliest.
We continue to believe the combination of Ladbrokes with most of
GCG should
create a UK market leader with a stronger business profile than
either group
could achieve separately. We assume around GBP865m of GCG's
existing
indebtedness will become part of Ladbrokes. Following the merger
we expect the
initial leverage profile of the combined group (funds from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted gross leverage estimated at between 5.0x and
5.5x) will be
somewhat weaker than Ladbrokes' existing one. This is
notwithstanding the
benefits to its business profile and possible improved cash
flows after
realising synergies from the merger. Nevertheless, Ladbrokes'
leverage targets,
its GBP115m equity placement in 2015 and modest dividend all
signal the
company's intention to move to a stronger balance sheet in the
medium term.
While cost savings arising from the merger should support
profitability over
time, we see some execution risks in completing the merger and
integrating both
groups. This includes the disposal of a significant number of
betting shops in a
rapidly evolving market and the amalgamation of the digital
platforms as
consumer demand moves swiftly online, where GCG has been more
successful than
Ladbrokes. These risks are reflected in the RWN on Ladbrokes.
Following on from our July 2015 rating action, we continue to
estimate that the
combined entity's Issuer Default Rating would probably be no
more than one notch
below Ladbrokes' current 'BB', subject to the final details of
the combined
group's capital structure at completion. Apart from business
profile or leverage
considerations, we expect weak interest cover metrics (FFO fixed
charge cover
around 2x) to be close to 'B' category levels upon completion.
However we
estimate strong profitability with EBIT and FFO margins trending
toward 10%, and
positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, all pointing to a
strong 'BB' level.
Fitch aims to resolve the rating watches pending the successful
completion of
the announced merger and greater clarity with regard to
Ladbrokes' post-merger
strategy and potential synergies. The enlarged group will be
renamed Ladbrokes
Coral plc.
Contact:
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Paula Murphy
Director
+44 203 530 1718
Michal Svantner
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1691
Patrick Durcan
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1718
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
