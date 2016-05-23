(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Legal & General Group Plc's (L&G; IFS: AA-) ratings are not affected by its announced acquisition of GBP3bn of annuities from Aegon N.V. (IFS: AA-) L&G announced the purchase of GBP3bn annuities from Aegon this morning, initially structured as a reinsurance contract that will be followed by a "Part VII transfer" of the policies to L&G from Aegon. The acquisition is in line with L&G's strategy and focus on opportunities in the individual and bulk annuity markets, with the group managing a portfolio of GBP45.5bn annuities globally and acquiring GBP2.4bn of bulk annuities during 2015. The transaction has no impact on L&G's ratings as the capital impact is negligible in the context of the group's capital strength under both Solvency II and Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model. The transaction will reduce the group's Solvency II surplus by around GBP50m decreasing the Solvency II coverage ratio by around 3ppts. At YE15 the ratio was 169%. L&G has chosen not to reinsure the longevity risk in relation to the acquisition. Under Solvency II L&G will be able to apply transitional benefits to the acquired business, offsetting the higher capital requirements stemming from the risk margin. Aegon's ratings are also unaffected by the transaction (see our comment on Aegon's previous divestment of GBP6bn of their annuity portfolio to Rothesay Life in April, here). Contact: Sam Mageed Director +44 20 3530 1704 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.