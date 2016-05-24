(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise
Communications
Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+ with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Sunrise's and Sunrise
Communications
AG's senior secured debt ratings at 'BBB-'. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Sunrise's ability to maintain the
company's stable
share in a competitive Swiss mobile market while growing scale
in the company's
fixed-line business. Sunrise has generated stable cash flows
since its IPO in
February 2015, despite a decline in EBITDA (-2.8% LTM to March
2016). However,
spectrum payments and initial dividends will increase leverage
by the end-2016,
limiting the company's headroom for the next two to three years.
Fitch expects Sunrise's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage
to gradually decline to 3.5x by 2018 from 3.8x at end-2016 as
the company
approaches its target leverage of 2.5x net debt/EBITDA (which
maps to
approximately 3.5x FFO-adjusted net leverage). A lack of
consistent progress in
reducing leverage over the next 18 months could result in
downward pressure on
the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Cash Generation
Sunrise has generated stable cash flows following its IPO and
refinancing in
February 2015, which substantially brought down interest costs.
A revenue
decline of 8% in the LTM to March 2016 has only translated into
a 2.8% EBITDA
decline as the company is realising cost efficiencies,
principally from a
headcount reduction at end-2015. While part of the lost revenue
is related to
low-margin business, competition in mobile, structural declines
in landline
voice and roaming price reductions have only in part been
compensated by growth
in Sunrise's fixed-line products.
Expected Leverage Increase
A final spectrum instalment of CHF110m due in December 2016 and
the first
dividend payment of CHF135m should raise FFO-adjusted net
leverage to 3.8x by
end- 2016, according to our forecasts.
Capex levels (excluding spectrum) are normalising after
investments peaked at
CHF356m in 2014 and CHF276m in 2015. At the same time, the
company is committed
to a dividend pay-out of at least 65% of equity-free cash flow.
We therefore
expect Sunrise to gradually reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to
3.5x in 2018, on
the back of stabilising revenues and improved margins following
restructuring
efforts.
Stable Mobile Market Position
Sunrise has a stable, number-two position in the Swiss telecoms
market, which is
dominated by the incumbent, Swisscom. Sunrise's predominant
strengths are within
the mobile segment, where it has maintained a stable revenue
market share of
around 25% and more recently increased its share of higher
average revenue per
user (ARPU) post-paid subscribers. Its position in the fixed
line market is
fairly small; however, the company is steadily improving its
market share in
this segment, which should help Sunrise retain its higher-value
mobile customers
as fixed-mobile bundles become more important to consumers.
Building Scale in Fixed
Sunrise is starting to stabilise fixed line revenues since its
successful
renegotiation for more favourable wholesale terms for high-speed
broadband
access in 2014. The company has been successfully selling IPTV
and multi-play
bundles, growing its broadband customers by 6% YoY as of
end-March 2016. At the
end of 2015, Sunrise accounted for approximately 9.4% and 3% of
broadband and TV
subscribers, respectively, in Switzerland (9.3% and 2% at
end-2014). The uptake
of bundles has also helped stabilise fixed voice disconnections
although the
structural revenue decline from this segment continues to weigh
on overall fixed
line revenues, which declined 4.8% in LTM to March 2016 (-7.9%
in the same
period to March 2015).
With over a 50% share and about a 75% share of the broadband and
fixed voice
subscriber markets, respectively, Swisscom is a dominant
incumbent in the Swiss
market. As an unbundled local loop provider, Sunrise is
vulnerable to
competition, mainly from Cablecom and Swisscom, which have been
successful in
marketing bundles with ultra-broadband speeds.
Competitive Mobile Market
Competition in the mobile market has been putting pressure on
ARPUs as
promotional activity remains intense, especially in the
lower-value segment of
the market, which features attractive post-pay offers. The
acquisition of Salt
(previously Orange) by NJJ Capital in April 2015, a vehicle
funded by Xavier
Niel, the founder of Iliad in France, has however not had a
disruptive impact on
the market. Although Salt launched year-end promotions, which
were largely
followed by the market, Salt's subscriber and revenue trends
have weakened.
Fitch expects some pressure on ARPUs, which are among the
highest in Europe, to
persist in the next few years. 4G take-up and mobile data
consumption, however,
are seeing some reprieve from a recent deceleration in ARPU
declines. The
discontinuation of handset subsidies initiated by Sunrise in
mid-2012 is
supportive of margins and the company has nearly completed the
transition to the
unsubsidised model without adverse churn effects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Low single-digit revenue declines stabilising gradually through
2018-2019,
reflecting a stable market position but also continued
competition;
-Gradual EBITDA margin improvement to 33% over the next two to
three years from
32% in 2016;
-Capex (excluding spectrum)-to-revenue stable around 12% in
2016-2018;
-Dividend payments of 65% equity free cash flow, in line with
company guidance;
-Non-recurring cash restructuring costs of approx. CHF11m in
2016, relating to
headcount reduction;
-No M&A activity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 3.0x (2015: 3.4x)
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.7x on a sustained basis (2015:
3.8x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage to 3.5x on a
sustained basis;
- FFO fixed charge cover below 3.2x on a sustained basis;
- Loss of service revenue market share or expectations of
negative free cash
flow (FCF), excluding spectrum payments, in the next two years
LIQUIDITY
Sunrise held cash and cash equivalents of CHF215m at end-March
2016 and benefits
from an undrawn revolving credit facility of CHF200m with a
maturity in 2020.
Pre-dividend FCF, excluding spectrum payments in 2015, was
CH164m and the
company does not have any debt maturities before 2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Sunrise Communications Holdings SA
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+' / Stable
Senior secured notes due 2022: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Sunrise Communications AG
Term loan B facility due 2021: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
