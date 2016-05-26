(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 26 (Fitch) A greater contribution from
overseas business is
likely for Japanese life insurance groups in the financial year
ending March
2017 (FYE17), say Fitch Rating in a new report published today.
This follows the
large acquisitions by Tokio Marine Group and MS&AD Insurance
Group.
Fitch believes Japanese non-life insurers are seeking to offset
sluggish
domestic non-life business growth and improve the deployment of
capital released
by the reduction of cross-holdings. At the same time,
appropriate enterprise
risk management is becoming more important to achieve the
benefits of business
diversification.
Underwriting profit of Japan's top four non-life insurers
improved despite
domestic weather-related events in FYE16. The average 'combined
ratio' remained
satisfactory at 92%, helped by ongoing premium adjustment based
on underwriting
risks. Aggregated net insured losses stemming from the Kumamoto
earthquake in
April 2016 have had only a negligible impact on FYE17 earnings.
Catastrophe exposure and domestic equity exposure continue to
cause volatility
in operating performance and capitalisation. Fitch believes the
insurers are
likely to maintain a satisfactory underwriting profit after
raising premiums on
underwriting risk.
