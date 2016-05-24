(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santander UK
Group Holdings
plc's (SGH) and Santander UK's (San UK) Long- and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1', Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'a', and
Support Ratings
(SRs) at '2'. The IDRs of San UK's subsidiary, Abbey National
Treasury Services
plc (ANTS), have also been affirmed at 'A'/'F1'. The Outlooks
are Positive. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
SGH's (the holding company) and San UK's (the operating company)
ratings are
analysed on a consolidated basis. Their VRs are the same as they
are driven by
substantially the same factors and also because we do not see a
significant
difference in the likelihood of failure between the two
entities.
In both cases, the VRs drive the IDRs. The IDRs of the two
entities are
equalised because of the lack of holding company double leverage
at SGH and as
yet insufficient down-streamed senior debt from the holding
company to San UK.
Our assessment of the VRs takes into consideration the group's
conservative risk
appetite, sound and increasingly diversified domestic franchise,
healthy asset
quality, consistent but still low profitability and sound
liquidity and
capitalisation. The group has one of the most prudent risk
appetites among
similarly rated banks. The ratings also reflect the ordinary
benefits it obtains
in terms of expertise, franchise value and products, of being
part of the
Santander group (Banco Santander SA, rated A-/Stable), reducing
the limitations
of its fairly narrow geographic presence.
The Positive Outlooks reflect the potential upgrade of SGH's and
San UK's VRs
and Long-Term IDRs to 'a+'/'A+' from 'a'/A', should the group's
business model
continue to diversify through an expansion of the retail,
commercial and
corporate franchises, while maintaining its conservative risk
appetite and
healthy asset quality. Greater diversification should reduce its
dependence on
the UK mortgage market and result in better earnings and
profitability without
raising its risk profile materially.
As a leading player in the UK's prime residential mortgage
market, the group has
consistently low loan impairment charges (LICs) although this
has been a trend
across the market in recent years and has been helped by benign
macroeconomic
conditions such as low and falling unemployment, low base rates,
rising house
prices. However, with the increased presence of commercial and
corporate
exposures as well as consumer and credit cards, LICs are likely
to increase
slightly and possibly become uneven. However, the quality of
corporate borrowers
has so far proved to be healthy. The legacy commercial real
estate and
transportation portfolio has been scaled back and at end-2015
the exposure
amounted to just GBP1.7bn.
The bank's reported non-performing loans (NPL) aggregate, which
include impaired
loans plus all loans which are 90 days past due, is a more
conservative
classification than that used by other UK banks. NPLs have been
falling and now
account for just 1.54% of gross loans (equal to an impaired loan
ratio at the
same date of 0.8%). The bank aims to reduce this ratio to less
than 1.5% over
the medium term and while some increase can be expected with
rising base rates,
this target does not appear overly ambitious given its
conservative risk
controls.
The bank is mainly funded by customer deposits but also makes
use of wholesale
markets, with a significant portion of funding obtained from
secured funding
sources such as securitisations and covered bonds. Its liquidity
buffer is
strong and is managed across the group as under a single unit.
In Fitch's view the group's capitalisation is in line with the
risk profile,
taking into consideration current and expected regulatory
requirements. Current
capital levels provide it with an adequate buffer over and above
these
requirements and for the group's projected growth. Leverage
remains fairly high,
however, with a reported leverage ratio of 4% at end-2015,
despite having been
boosted in 2014 and 2015 by the issuance of additional Tier 1
capital
securities.
SUPPORT RATING
SGH's and Sank UK's SRs reflect Fitch's view that support from
their ultimate
parent, Banco Santander, should it ever be needed, is highly
probable. We
believe that due to the strategic importance of the UK business
to Banco
Santander and the high reputational risk associated with failure
to support UK
operations, Banco Santander would have a high propensity to
provide such
support.
The likelihood of providing support, however, is somewhat
limited by Banco
Santander's ability to provide such support given that the
group's UK operations
comprise a material portion of the parent's balance sheet.
Therefore at the
current levels of ratings, the possibility of such support is
not reflected in
the ratings of either SGH or San UK.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID RATINGS
The ratings of SGH's and San UK's subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are
notched down from the respective banks' VRs, reflecting a
combination of Fitch's
assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to
the VR (up to
three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (up to two
notches). These
features vary considerably by instrument.
SGH's fixed rate reset perpetual additional Tier 1 capital
securities and San
UK's non-cumulative preferred shares are rated five notches
below the respective
banks' VRs to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity risk
of these
securities (two notches) and higher risk of non-performance as
coupon payments
are fully discretionary (three notches).
Tier 1 securities, including those issued by Abbey National
Capital Trust 1 and
guaranteed by San UK, are rated four notches below San UK's VR
to reflect higher
loss severity risk (two notches) and higher risk of
non-performance due to
discretionary coupon payments (two notches).
Legacy upper Tier 2 securities are rated three notches below San
UK's VR (one
for loss severity and two for non-performance). Dated Tier 2
instruments are
notched down once from the VR for loss severity.
SUBSIDARY COMPANY - ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES (ANTS)
The ratings of ANTS, the UK group's main debt issuing vehicle,
are equalised
with those of SGH and San UK. ANTS's obligations are guaranteed
by San UK and
all proceeds are up-streamed to the parent. Following an
announcement of change
of issuer in April 2014, San UK will become direct issuer of the
group's senior
debt effective from 1 June 2016. ANTS debt rating is affirmed on
the expected
substitution (see also NRAC: Santander UK's EMTN Ratings
Unaffected by Issuer
Substitution, dated 27 April 2016).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The Positive Outlooks on San UK's and SGH's Long-Term IDRs
reflect our view that
as the group's business becomes more diversified through the
expansion of the
retail, commercial and larger corporate franchises while its
risk appetite
remains moderate, their VRs and hence their IDRs, could be
upgraded. Given the
high indebtedness of UK households, the strong focus of the bank
on the UK
mortgage lending market, and its leading franchise, however, we
believe that the
potential upgrade is likely to be limited to one notch in the
medium-term.
Negative pressure on their VRs, and hence IDRs, would arise if
the group
increases its risk appetite, for example, through more
aggressive expansion into
commercial lending, or if its capitalisation or asset quality
weakens
materially, none of which are expected by Fitch.
Over time, the Long-Term IDR of San UK could be notched up once
from its VR,
when sufficient senior debt is down-streamed to it from its
parent company, SGH,
in a manner which is subordinated to other senior creditors of
San UK. The
uplift would be influenced by Fitch's assessment of the direct
and indirect
linkages between San UK's and Banco Santander's risk profiles,
which typically
constrains a subsidiary's VR to no more than three notches above
a parent's IDR.
An upgrade of San UK's Long-Term IDR could take place once there
is sufficient
quantum of this down-streamed internal debt to recapitalise the
bank to a viable
level without having to bail in other senior debt holders at San
UK.
SGH's ratings would be downgraded on a material increase in
holding company
double leverage, which we do not expect.
The group currently expects to keep only the necessary business
within its
ring-fenced arm and a material part of its operations to fall
outside its ring
fence under the auspices of ANTS. The VRs of the various group
entities could
diverge depending on the credit metrics of the various
institutions, which have
yet to be fully clarified. However, in terms of Long-Term IDRs,
the
differentiation among the group entities could be significantly
smaller given
our expectation that the group will be able to support its main
subsidiaries to
some degree.
The group's VRs and IDRs (and those of group subsidiaries) could
be affected by
a material change in the operating environment, for example, a
material economic
and financial market fallout from a decision by the UK to leave
the EU.
Fitch believes that San UK's reputation and business flows are
to some extent
correlated with the overall creditworthiness of the parent Banco
Santander S.A
and that consequently there should be a difference of maximum
two notches
between the VR of SGH and the Long-Term IDR of Banco Santander.
San UK's ratings
are therefore also sensitive to changes to the parent's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to both a change in the
strategic importance of
the UK banking group to its parent, which is currently not
envisaged by Fitch,
and in Banco Santander's ability to provide such support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in SGH's or San
UK's VRs. The AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in SGH's VR.
This could reflect a change in capital management or flexibility
or an
unexpected shift in regulatory buffers, for example.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES - ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES (ANTS)
ANTS's ratings are sensitive to changes in San UK's IDRs.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Santander UK Group Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating affirmed at
'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes and fixed rate reset perpetual additional
Tier 1 capital
securities: affirmed at 'BB+'
Santander UK plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
rating: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme
rating and
commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
GBP300m non-cumulative, callable preference shares,
XS0502105454: affirmed at
'BB+'
Other preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'A'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1'
Abbey National Capital Trust 1
USD1bn trust preferred securities (ISIN: US002927AA95)
(guaranteed by San UK):
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik , CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 225
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005028
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.