(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NRAM plc's
GBP200m senior
bonds maturing December 2019 (XS0101368818) 'AA+' rating. Fitch
has
simultaneously withdrawn the rating for commercial reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch
will no longer provide ratings for this or any other senior debt
guaranteed by
the UK government issued by NRAM plc or by NRAM (No 1).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured debt rating assigned to the notes reflects
Fitch's view
that their default risk is materially the same as that of the UK
sovereign
(AA+/Stable). This is because of a public law guarantee, granted
when NRAM was
nationalised, guaranteeing NRAM's unsecured senior and
unsubordinated Euro
Medium Term Notes, as well as any accumulated interest on them.
On 30 April 2016, the issuer of the notes was substituted to
NRAM (No 1),
another subsidiary of UK Asset Resolution (UKAR) as part of the
sale of certain
assets and liabilities by NRAM plc to Cerberus European
Residential Holdings BV.
On 13 November 2015, HM Treasury confirmed that equivalent
guarantee
arrangements in respect of the original issuer's Euro Medium
Term Notes
(including the above rated senior note) apply on the same terms
for the new
issuer, NRAM (No 1) following its substitution as the notes'
principal debtor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No longer relevant as the rating has been withdrawn.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
