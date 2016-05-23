(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mozambique's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'CC'
from 'CCC'.
Fitch has affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'B-' and the
Short-term IDR at 'C'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Mozambique is 28 October 2016, but Fitch believes that
developments in
the country warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for
this is laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Mozambique's Long-term foreign and local
currency IDRs to 'CC',
which indicates that a default of some kind appears probable,
reflects the
following factors and their relative weights:
HIGH
The disclosure of hidden public debt has revealed significant
short-term
repayment obligations, which could precipitate a near-term
credit event. Over
the past month, the Mozambican government has admitted to the
existence of
USD1.4bn (9.2% of GDP in 2015) in undisclosed loans to the
interior ministry and
state-owned security companies Proindicus and Mozambique Asset
Management (MAM).
The authorities have acknowledged that the debt owned by
state-owned enterprises
is guaranteed by the sovereign. A first payment of USD25m
related to Proindicus'
debt (from a total of USD622m) was made in March, while a first
payment of
USD178m related to MAM debt (from a total of USD525m) is
scheduled by 24 May.
Fitch now estimates annual public debt service costs to have
almost doubled due
to the hidden loans, to around 4.5% of GDP.
Uncertainty has risen over MAM's ability to service its debt and
whether the
government will step in to honour the obligations. Mozambique's
fiscal and
external positions continue to deteriorate, in part due to the
decision of
donors and multilateral organisations to halt programmed budget
support until
the debt debacle is resolved. This aid amounts to around USD300m
(11% of the
budget for 2016), in addition to the USD165m in suspended funds
from the IMF.
Meanwhile, foreign reserves fell to USD1.75bn in mid-May (from
USD1.85bn in
early April and USD2bn at end 2016) as exports continue to
struggle.
Although the government could tap reserves to pay for the
upcoming MAM
amortisation, this would put severe strains on reserves and
could add to
external and foreign exchange pressures. An alternative is to
search for other
sources of external funding, primarily bilateral loans. This
could help stave
off short-term macroeconomic imbalances but would compound risks
to debt
sustainability. The government has also announced a potential
restructuring of
the MAM debt, but the timing and terms of such moves remain
uncertain.
Even if the authorities are able to make scheduled repayments of
the
sovereign-guaranteed debt of state-owned companies in the near
term, the
potential restructuring of the MAM debt being considered by the
government could
precipitate a credit event as defined under Fitch's Distressed
Debt Exchange
(DDE) criteria. In that event, if we judged a restructuring to
constitute a DDE,
we would downgrade the Mozambique sovereign rating to 'RD'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that could result in a downgrade include:
- Confirmation of an imminent or actual credit event, including
non-payment
beyond relevant grace periods, redenomination and/or distressed
debt exchange of
sovereign or sovereign-guaranteed debt obligations.
The following factors could lead to an upgrade:
- Evidence of effective resolution of potential default risks
from the newly
discovered debt.
- Normalisation of donor support relationships.
-Fiscal consolidation that leads to a decline in government
debt/GDP.
-A recovery in commodity prices that reduces external pressures
and helps
restore foreign exchange reserve coverage.
-Increased confidence in the development of natural resource
sectors leading to
a stronger external position.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Brent oil prices to average USD35/bl in 2016 and
USD45/bl by 2017.
Despite an uptick in violence in northern regions of Mozambique,
Fitch assumes
that political stability will be maintained given that the
ruling Frelimo party
controls all government institutions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1 212 908 0897
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Mozambique - Rating Action Report
here
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004984
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.