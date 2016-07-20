(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 20 (Fitch) The negative trend in sovereign rating
Outlooks in the
year to date emphasizes the challenges faced by emerging market
(EM) issuers
dependent on oil and gas exports, Fitch Ratings says in a new
report. Negative
outlooks in Russia and Brazil result in ratings pressure on
financial
institutions and select sovereign-owned entities. Financial
institutions and
corporations have weaker rating mixes than five years ago,
partly reflecting
enduring challenges from the global financial crisis.
The negative trend in rating Outlooks for sovereigns during 1H16
was the most
pronounced since 2011 and encompassed both developed market (DM)
and EM issuers,
indicating that sovereign ratings are on track for a record
number of downgrades
this year. At 30 June, there were 22 sovereigns on Negative
Outlook and only six
on Positive Outlook. The former include major economies such as
the UK, Japan,
Brazil and Russia as well as Saudi Arabia.
Current sovereign rating pressures focus on emerging markets,
many of which face
continued fiscal and external sector adjustments to lower
commodity prices, even
though prices recovered somewhat recently. In advanced
economies, persistently
high government debt is the most common rating constraint as
fiscal
consolidation has slowed. The UK's vote to exit the EU adds a
primary risk in
Europe.
Negative rating actions on sovereigns can have knock-on effects
in other
sectors, particularly financial institutions and corporates.
Some sovereign
downgrades have placed downward pressure on bank ratings,
especially in
countries where banks are rated on the assumption of sovereign
support. Negative
Outlooks for banks in Brazil, Russia and the Gulf Cooperation
Countries reflect
negative sovereign Outlooks and/or weaker operating
environments.
Outlooks for banks in the EU, where sovereign support now rarely
drives ratings,
are increasingly diverging. They are turning negative for Italy
as
recapitalization pressures increase from high non-performing
loans. Belgium,
France, Ireland and Spain bank Outlooks are turning positive as
banks work
through legacy issues and improve capitalisation. Low DM
interest rates have
kept impairment charges low but pressure profitability.
The rating profile of Fitch's portfolios is weaker today than in
3Q11 - the last
time sovereign rating Outlooks took a sharp negative turn.
Today, only 35% of
sovereigns are rated in the 'A' or above category, compared with
38% in 3Q11.
The trend has been similar for financial institutions and
corporates: to 42%
from 46%, and to 20% from 22% respectively over the same period.
Only the
insurance sector has bucked the trend, with 74% of ratings
currently at 'A' or
higher, up from 60% five years ago.
Fitch has published its bi-annual global Credit Outlook report,
an overview of
our outlook across all rated sectors and regions. The
interactive report focuses
on the main macro factors that will drive credit trends over the
next 12-24
months. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
