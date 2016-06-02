(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Unsecured Lines of
Credit (Favorable Trends Continue Amid Capital Markets
Volatility)
here
NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) U.S. REITs are still taking advantage
of a favorable
bank lending environment, though signs of more risk are emerging
according to
Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Unsecured revolving lines of credit remain a critical capital
source for REITs
and are used primarily to fund acquisitions and development
before tapping the
debt or equity markets. Fitch expects renewals will remain
favorable to
borrowers for the foreseeable future as spreads decrease and
commitment sizes
increase. That said, debt capital structure risk is inching up.
'There has been an increase in revolver draws brought on
primarily by recent
capital market volatility,' said Managing Director Steven Marks.
'Coupled with
higher term loan usage, this is a clear sign that REITs are
relying more on bank
capital.'
'Bond market volatility is also causing several lower rated
REITs to accept
unfavorable pricing when they come to market with new debt or
pull debt
offerings altogether and access the term loan market,' said
Marks. Higher rated
REITs haven't been immune to the recent bond market volatility,
having to use
unsecured term loans to pay off revolvers to navigate through
capital market
turbulence.
'Trends in U.S. Equity REITs Unsecured Lines of Credit' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
