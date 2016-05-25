(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit
Realkredit A/S's
(Nykredit; A/Stable/a) planned EUR500m senior resolution notes
an expected
rating of 'A(EXP)'.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated in line with Nykredit's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A' as Fitch believes loss absorption by these notes is
likely to occur once
the group becomes non-viable, as measured by the Viability
Rating 'a', which
drives the Long-Term IDR.
These notes rank senior to subordinated debt, but are subject to
write-down or
conversion into a subordinated instrument on the occurrence of a
resolution
event. The notes will be issued to partly fill Nykredit
Realkredit's "debt
buffer" requirement (equivalent to 2% of outstanding mortgage
loans), which is
being introduced under the Danish Financial Business Act.
Should the group fill its 2% debt buffer requirement with
resolution notes or
qualifying junior debt (equivalent to around DKK20bn at
end-March 2016), while
maintaining its current qualifying junior debt buffer (around
DKK15bn of
subordinated and additional Tier 1 securities at end-March
2016), this would
provide protection for senior unsecured creditors equivalent to
over 10% of risk
exposure amount. Under our criteria, we could then consider
whether these
buffers would meaningfully affect the default risk of senior
unsecured debt to
warrant a single-notch uplift for senior unsecured bonds without
the resolution
trigger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in the Long-Term IDR.
While Fitch has
not notched down for structural subordination, which we rarely
do under our
criteria due to the inherent difficulty of accurately assessing
recoveries in a
liquidation scenario for highly rated banks, the notes' rating
is sensitive to a
wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the loss
severity risk. The
assumption about loss severity is particularly important to
Nykredit's unsecured
creditors, given its highly encumbered balance sheet resulting
from a covered
bonds-led funding structure.
The expected rating for these resolution notes is rated
according to the
"Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria", see link below,
and therefore
sensitive to material changes to the current exposure draft
should it become
criteria.
