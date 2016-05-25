(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Beijing
Automotive Group Co Ltd's (BAIC Group) Long-Term Issuer-Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'A-', Outlook Stable. Fitch has also downgraded the
company's senior
unsecured rating and the ratings of bonds issued by BAIC Inalfa
HK Investment
Co., Limited and guaranteed by BAIC Group to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
The downgrade reflects BAIC Group's deteriorating financial
profile. Its
proportionately consolidated FFO-adjusted-net-leverage surged to
about 3.3x at
end-2015, from 1.7x in the previous year, and its proprietary
brand operation
recorded increased losses and significant cash outflow on large
capex and
increased working capital.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BAIC Group
will reduce its
leverage by improving operations.
This will be achieved by rapidly growing sales from one of its
joint ventures,
Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (Beijing Benz), while
narrowing its
proprietary brand losses and capital injection.
BAIC Group's rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its
standalone credit
profile of 'BB+', reflecting strong operational and strategic
linkages with the
Beijing Municipal Government. BAIC Group, which is 100%
indirectly owned by the
Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (Beijing
SASAC), is the municipal government's sole vehicle for executing
its development
plan for the auto industry, the local economy's pillar industry.
BAIC Group is
Beijing's largest tax-payer and employs over 100,000 people, the
majority being
local residents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakened Financial Profile: Fitch assesses BAIC Group's
financial profile on a
proportionate consolidation of the company's two joint ventures
with Hyundai
Motor Company (BBB+/Stable) and Daimler AG (A-/Stable). Its
financial profile is
supported by the joint ventures' solid profitability and
consistent net cash
positions, but these are offset by the group holding company's
weaker financial
profile and non-listed operations. BAIC Group's proportionately
consolidated
EBIT margin declined to 3.5% in 2015 (2014: 4.7%) and
FFO-adjusted-net-leverage
rose to 3.3x (2014: 1.7x). The company's weak financial profile
is its key
ratings constraint.
Deleveraging Plan: BAIC Group has communicated a deleveraging
plan, which
includes operating improvements and equity issuance. With solid
growth momentum
and a strong product pipeline, Fitch believes Beijing Benz could
see higher
margins and increase its cash-flow contribution to BAIC Group.
Fitch expects
narrower losses from the proprietary brand operation as the
company replaces its
loss-making sedan models with SUV's in 2016. Moreover, BAIC
Group's management
expects government subsidies and equity issuance to improve its
leverage ratio.
Fitch says the plan's success depends on management execution
and equity market
stability.
Decelerating Auto Sales Growth: Fitch expects China's auto-sales
growth to
decelerate to mid-single digits until 2020, while capacity is
still growing
rapidly. Intensifying competition would weigh on industry-wide
margins. This can
already be seen in the commercial vehicle and sedan
sub-segments. SUVs are the
only positive segment, but also to face declining margins as
more manufacturers
launch competing SUV models. Fitch expects BAIC Group to face
more competition
and margin pressure in the medium-term.
Major Auto Manufacturer: BAIC Group is China's fifth-largest
auto manufacturer,
with 10.1% of the market by sales volume in 2015. Passenger
vehicles accounted
for about 80% of BAIC Group's sales volume in 2015, while
commercial vehicles
account for about 20%. BAIC Group has a well-diversified
passenger vehicle
portfolio, with a variety of large, mid-sized, compact and small
sedans, as well
as SUVs, and MPVs to meet customer demand from mainstream and
premium market
segments.
Strong Government Support: The Beijing Municipal Government
provides BAIC Group
with strong policy and financial support, such as coordinating
with regulatory
authorities to establish the joint ventures with Hyundai Motor
Company and
Daimler AG and providing large capital injections and financial
subsidies. The
municipal government also purchases about half of BAIC Group's
electric vehicles
and sources the majority of its electric vehicle procurements,
including taxis
and government cars.
Joint Ventures Lower Risk: Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Benz
contribute close to
half of BAIC Group's sales volume and are the group's core
profit makers. The
joint ventures manufacture the foreign partners' existing
vehicle models and use
their well-established brand names. The joint ventures incur
limited research
and development costs, bear relatively low product development
and branding risk
and comply with more stringent overseas safety and environmental
standards.
Improving Dividend Sources: BAIC Group will have a more balanced
dividend income
when Beijing Benz starts paying half of its 2015 net profit as a
dividend. In
the past, BAIC Group's main dividend source was Beijing Hyundai.
Fitch expects
Beijing Benz's dividend to rise in the next three years, as the
company
increases sales and reduces capex.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Capex not exceeding 14.0bn each year from 2016 to 2018 under
the accounting
treatment of proportionate consolidation of BJ Benz and BJ
Hyundai
- Beijing Benz and Beijing Hyundai to maintain existing dividend
payout ratios
- Improving Beijing Benz and proprietary brand operation margins
from 2016 to
2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- significant improvement in BAIC Group's competitive market
position, including
a sustained increase in the market share of BJ Benz and BJ
Hyundai and the
proprietary brand operation increasing scale and profitability
- FFO-adjusted-net-leverage staying below 2.0x on a sustained
basis, under the
accounting treatment of proportionate consolidation of BJ Benz
and BJ Hyundai
- improving linkages with Beijing Municipal Government
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained business-profile deterioration, including material
adverse
regulatory developments and sustained negative gross profit
making of the
proprietary brand operation
- FFO-adjusted-net-leverage staying above 3.0x on a sustained
basis, under the
accounting treatment of proportionate consolidation of BJ Benz
and BJ Hyundai
- weakening linkages with Beijing Municipal Government
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Charles Li
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3016
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005057
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
