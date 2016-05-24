(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Axis
Bank Ltd's (BBB-/Stable) USD500m senior unsecured notes due June
2021 a final
rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue, as well as
the receipt of
final documents conforming to information previously received.
The final rating
is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 May 2016.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated
and unsecured
obligations of the issuer. They will at all times rank pari
passu among
themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of Axis
Bank.
The tenor of the issue is five years and the notes are issued by
Axis Bank's
Dubai International Financial Centre branch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR DEBT
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria. Axis Bank's
IDR is equal to its Viability Rating (VR) of "BBB-".
Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India by asset
size, and Fitch
expects a moderate probability of support from the state, if
required, as
reflected in its Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor
of 'BB+'.
For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Downgrades PNB's VR", dated 31 August
2015, and
Credit Update on Axis Bank dated 27 October 2015 and "Axis Bank
Ltd. Ratings
Navigator", dated 30 September 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com/.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
A change in Axis Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating.
Axis Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F3'
- Viability Rating 'bbb-'
- Support Rating '3'
- Support Rating Floor 'BB+'
- USD5bn global medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
- USD1.75bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 August 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.