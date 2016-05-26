(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of
eight tranches
from three SWAN Trust RMBS transactions. The transactions are
backed by pools of
Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by the
Bank of Western
Australia, now part of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Limited (AA-/Stable).
The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings and the
agency's expectations
of Australia's economic conditions. Credit quality and
performance of the
underlying loans remain within Fitch's expectations.
As per the APAC Residential Mortgage criteria, the default model
was not run for
the three transactions as a review of pre-determined performance
triggers
indicates the transactions display stable asset performance.
At 31 March 2016, Series 2010-1 SWAN Trust had the highest level
of 30+ arrears
at 1.9%. This was above the Fitch Dinkum Index of 0.95%. Series
2010-2 SWAN
Trust had the lowest level of 30+ arrears, at 0.5%, and Series
2011-1 SWAN Trust
had arrears at 1.3%. Losses remain low since closing, totalling
AUD233,599
across two of the three transactions. Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust
has not
experienced any losses since closing. All losses to date were
covered by
lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI), excess spread or the
servicer.
Fitch's weighted-average LVRs ranged from 42.9% in Series 2010-1
SWAN Trust to
49.6% in Series 2010-2 SWAN Trust. The weighted-average
seasoning is greater
than five years for each transaction. Around 40% of the
collateral backing the
pools is concentrated in Western Australia.
The underlying pools are fully covered by LMI, provided by QBE
Lenders' Mortgage
Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength Rating:
AA-/Stable).
The transactions have satisfied their respective documented
step-down
conditions, with subordination available to the rated notes at
least double that
provided at issuance. Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust features a
fixed-rate,
soft-bullet note, class A2, with a refinancing date five years
after issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are not expected to be affected by any foreseeable
change in
performance. The pro-rata amortisation will switch to sequential
when the
call-option triggers are met, mitigating tail-risk.
Other than the class AB notes of Series 2010-1 SWAN Trust, the
notes' ratings
are independent of downgrades to the LMI provider's ratings. The
class AB notes
could withstand a three-notch downgrade to the LMI insurer.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by Bank of Western Australia compared to
its credit policy
at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and
plausibility of
the information and no material discrepancies were noted that
would impact
Fitch's rating analysis.
Full list of rating actions, with note balances as at March
2016:
Series 2010-1 SWAN Trust:
AUD110.6m Class A notes (ISIN AU3FN0010435) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD9.4m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0010443) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Series 2010-2 SWAN Trust:
AUD160.9m Class A3-R notes (ISIN AU3FN0029492) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
AUD15.1m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0012217) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD7.7m Class AC notes (ISIN AU3FN0012225) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
Series 2011-1 SWAN Trust:
AUD6.9m Class A1 notes (ISIN AU3FN0014387) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD100.0m Class A2 notes (ISIN AU3CB0185106) affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD8.1m Class AB notes (ISIN AU3FN0014395) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
A comparison of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for this asset
class is available
by accessing the reports under Related Research below.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
Phone +61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings is the
Commonwealth Bank
of Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all
relevant underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
