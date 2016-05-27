(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable
Outlooks. The
issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign-currency
bonds have also been
affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+'
and the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rwanda's 'B+' IDRs and Stable Outlook balance the economy's high
growth, strong
governance indicators relative to peers, and strong fiscal
policy reform
momentum, against its low income per capita, high structural
current account
deficit, and continued reliance on donor flows and concessional
financing.
Rwanda is facing rising balance of payments pressures due to the
depressed
commodity price cycle, which has affected the value of its metal
minerals
exports. The current account deficit widened to 13.5% of GDP in
2015 (2014:
12.0%), exacerbated by a rise in construction imports and the
completion of the
Kigali Conference centre. Fitch forecasts the deficit to widen
to 16.5% in 2016,
primarily due to the purchase of two aircraft by the national
airline. Adjusting
for this purchase, the deficit is forecast to narrow slightly,
and to improve to
11.7% in 2017 due to monetary and fiscal policy tightening and
as import
substitution measures take effect.
The balance of payments pressures have led to a structural
depreciation of the
Rwandan franc (RWF), exacerbated by the strengthening USD and
slowing capital
flows to frontier emerging market economies. This has resulted
in official
reserves coverage falling to 4.1 months of external payments in
2015 (2014:
4.5), which we forecast to fall further to 3.5 months in 2017
before recovering
to 4.0 months in 2017 primarily due to an impending IMF loan to
support external
financing (final details to be announced in early June upon
approval by the IMF
board).
Rwanda is implementing structural reforms to its fiscal
framework to alleviate
dependence on donor grants as they are being phased out and
converted into
concessionary loans over the coming years. Donor grants are
expected to decrease
from 33% of total revenues in FY13 to 21% in FY18. It has had
some success in
rationalising expenditure and is working on increasing tax
compliance and
widening the tax base in order to raise domestic revenues.
Fiscal consolidation
in FY16-FY18 will be focused on reducing capital expenditure
from 12.6% of GDP
to 10.5%, as the government seeks to reduce capital imports to
mitigate external
pressures. Fitch forecasts the overall budget deficit for FY16
(year ending June
2016) to remain flat at 5.0% of GDP, before narrowing to 3.6% in
FY17 and 3.1%
in FY18. Public debt/GDP is lower than the 'B' median and is
forecast to rise to
44.8% in FY18, from 35.1% of GDP in FY15, primarily due to the
purchase of the
two aircraft, the IMF support loans, and the conversion of donor
grants to
concessionary loans.
Strong growth and low inflation relative to regional peers are
key rating
strengths. Real growth in 2014 and 2015 averaged 7.0% yoy, with
private
consumption and construction investments the main expenditure
drivers of 2015
growth. Accommodative monetary policy in recent years has
supported growth, with
annual real private sector credit growth averaging 20.5% in
2014-2015. Fitch
forecasts GDP growth to moderate to 6.0% for 2016 and 2017 due
to a worsened
global trade demand and outlook for China, and also due to the
Rwandan
authorities' monetary and fiscal policy tightening to mitigate
external
pressures.
Despite some seasonal fluctuations, annual average inflation
remained low at
1.8% and 2.5% in 2014 and 2015, respectively, due to the fall in
oil prices and
good agriculture harvests. Fitch expects annual average
inflation to pick up to
4.6% in 2016, due to increases in food and fuel prices.
Pass-through of the
RWF's depreciation against the USD to inflation is expected to
be muted due to
the RWF's slight appreciation against regional trade partners'
currencies.
Rwanda's outperformance of the 'B' and 'BB' medians on several
governance
indicators is key to maintaining donor support. In December
2015, President Paul
Kagame announced his intention to run for a third term following
a referendum in
which 98% of voters approved of a constitutional reform allowing
him to
potentially serve until 2034. Despite widespread criticism from
foreign donors
regarding Kagame's decision to hold on to power, Fitch believes
that this issue
is unlikely to translate into a significant slowdown in donor
flows. However,
recent allegations by the UN of the Rwandan government
supporting Burundian
rebels are reminiscent of the circumstances which led to foreign
donors
suspending aid to Rwanda in 2012. A sharp reduction in donor
flows would
significantly impair Rwanda's credit profile, as would weaker
performance on
governance indicators.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Rwanda a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+' on
the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not apply any
notch-adjustment from the
QO to the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term
Foreign Currency
IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employees 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year
of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- A sharper than expected contraction or suspension of donor
aid, which would
weaken the fiscal and external positions, e.g. as a result of
donors' potential
response to allegations of the government's support for Burundi
rebels.
- Failure to attract long-term capital inflows to finance the
wide structural
current account deficit, leading to marked weakening of foreign
exchange reserve
coverage.
- A material threat to political stability, for example a
spill-over of the
armed conflict from neighbouring Burundi or Democratic Republic
of Congo.
- A failure to arrest the upward trajectory of the gross general
government
debt/GDP ratio.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence
towards 'B' rated
peers.
- Continued improvement on fiscal reforms, such as efforts to
widen the tax base
and increase financing flexibility.
- A narrowing of the current account deficit over time,
supported, for example,
by export growth and greater regional integration.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to implement structural
reforms and prudent
economic policies with support from the IMF.
Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will be
maintained in
the lead-up to and during the 2017 elections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jermaine Leonard
Director
+852 2263 9830
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005281
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.