SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
final rating to
Shri Trust I 2016's pass-through certificates (PTCs). The
issuance consists of
notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Sundaram
Finance Company
Limited (SFL), which also acts as the servicer for the
transaction. The rating
is as follows:
INR6.0bn Series A PTCs due April 2020: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in
accordance with
the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled
payouts will be
net of distribution taxes on the income distributed by the trust
to the PTC
holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook reflects adequate external credit
enhancement and SFL's
origination practices, servicing experience and expertise in
collection and
recovery of commercial-vehicle loans in India. The transaction
is supported by a
sound legal and financial structure.
The credit enhancement comprises a first-loss credit facility,
which is in the
form of fixed deposits with Axis Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/F3) and
Canara Bank
(BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a lien
marked in favour of
the trustee.
The credit enhancement is deemed sufficient to cover the
servicer's commingling
risks, payment-interruption risks and the liquidity for timely
payment of the
PTCs. As of May 2016, Shri Trust I 2016 had current credit
enhancement of 11.75%
of the outstanding pool balance.
Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings at 'BBB-' in December 2015. Fitch expects India's real
GDP growth to
pick up to 7.7% in the financial year ending 31 March 2017
(FY17) and 7.9% in
FY18.
The agency has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its
analysis and
base-case default-rate assumptions. The default rate, default
timing, prepayment
rate, recovery rate and time to recovery, together with the
portfolio's
weighted-average yield, were stressed in Fitch's Global Consumer
ABS cash-flow
model to assess the sufficiency of cash-flow for timely payment
at the current
rating level.
No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the
transaction, since both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in
rupees.
The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with
geographical
diversification in 12 Indian states. The collateral pool will be
assigned to the
trust at par, and as of 31 October 2015, it had an aggregate
outstanding
principal balance of INR6.0bn and consisted of 6,383 loans to
5,720 obligors.
The collateral pool had a weighted-average original
loan-to-value ratio of
81.7%, a weighted-average seasoning of 11.2 months and a
weighted-average yield
of 12.0%. As of the cut-off date, loans in the securitised pool
were mostly
current, with no loans more than 30 days past due. However, some
asset
concentration existed in the heavy and medium commercial-vehicle
loans, which
comprised 91.1% of the portfolio, while 23.4% of the pool had a
loan-to-value
ratio in the range of 90% to 100%, although this is based only
on the chassis
value and the effective loan-to-value ratio range may be lower.
Fitch gave some
credit to weighted-average seasoning of 11.2 months of the
underlying loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the agency may consider
downgrading the
notes' rating to 'BB+sf' if the base-case default rate increases
by 50% or the
base-case recovery rate declines by 75%. The sensitivity
analysis assumes credit
enhancement and other factors remain constant, and is based on
the transaction's
current credit enhancement of 11.75% of the outstanding
portfolio balance, which
has increased in percentage point since closing due to portfolio
amortisation.
The notes' rating may be upgraded if the rating of the credit
collateral bank
holding the first-loss credit facility deposits is upgraded to
above 'BBB-' and
the portfolio performance remains sound, with adequate credit
enhancement that
can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario.
At closing, SFL assigned commercial-vehicle loans to Shri Trust
I 2016, which in
turn issued the PTCs. The PTC proceeds were used to fund the
purchase of the
underlying loans in each transaction.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by SFL compared to SFL's credit policy at
the time of
underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of
the information
and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact
Fitch's rating
analysis.
Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures
conducted on the
portfolio. The agreed-upon procedures reported no material
errors that would
impact Fitch's rating analysis.
Descriptions of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms for
the transactions are available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the
link in this media release.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+82 2 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4, Youido-Dong
Seoul, 150-737
South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Hilary Tan
Director
Phone +852 2263 9904
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
Phone +612 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information identified for this rating action
were SFL and The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd as the arranger.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated notes is public.
