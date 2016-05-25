(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published VIVAT NV's
(VIVAT) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The agency has simultaneously
affirmed VIVAT's
insurance entities, SRLEV N.V.'s and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen
N.V.'s (together,
VIVAT Insurance), Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at
'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIVAT's IDR is one notch below the IFS ratings of VIVAT
Insurance, consistent
with Fitch's standard notching practices. The regulatory
environment of the
Netherlands is assessed by Fitch as 'Effective', and is
classified as following
a Group Solvency approach. As a result, no notching was applied
between the
implied IDRs of VIVAT Insurance and the IDR of VIVAT.
The affirmation of VIVAT Insurance's ratings reflects VIVAT's
strong solvency
position, lower financial leverage and low, but improved,
profitability in 2015.
The ratings also benefit from a renewed strategic focus under
the ownership of
China-based Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Anbang), and a strong
franchise in
the Dutch insurance market.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that VIVAT
will improve its
earnings and debt servicing capabilities through operational
efficiencies,
portfolio adjustments, a re-branding and streamlining its
distribution channels.
Fitch believes that the regulatory framework in which VIVAT
operates ring-fences
its capitalisation and protects policyholders due to
restrictions on the minimum
capital position and dividend payments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIVAT Insurance's ratings could be upgraded if the companies
return to
profitability in line with the 'BBB' rating category, for
example, if Fitch
expects a return on equity of above 3% on a sustained basis
(5.4% in 2015),
while maintaining overall capital strength.
VIVAT Insurance's ratings may be downgraded on material losses
in 2016, or if
the group regulatory solvency ratio on a Solvency II basis falls
below 150%
(approximately 160% at end-2015).
