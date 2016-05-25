(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swiss-based Dufry
AG's (Dufry) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook
remains Negative.
Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior unsecured
notes rating at
'BB-'.
The ratings affirmation reflect our expectation that Dufry's
cash flow
generation will improve once the travel company has completed
the integration of
its two transformational acquisitions.
However, we are maintaining the Negative Outlook due to
remaining execution
risks in relation to the full and timely realisation of budgeted
cost savings
from World Duty Free Group (WDF), whose acquisition was only
completed in
November 2015.
The Negative Outlook also reflects the growing challenges Dufry
faces in
maintaining historically strong organic growth amid a decline in
the purchasing
power of emerging markets travellers. We therefore do not expect
the company's
funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross and net leverage to
decline to 5.5x
and 5.0x, respectively, before 2018 - our rating triggers for
revising the
Outlook to Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Residual Execution Risks
We see remaining execution risks from the past two sizeable
acquisitions, with
the realisation of cost savings from the integration of Nuance
currently
half-complete and the integration of WDF to be still implemented
during
2016-2017. We expect the late completion of the WDF acquisition
to lead to a
lower-than-originally forecast operating cash flow in 2016 and,
consequently,
slower de-leveraging.
Strengthened Business Model
The two acquisitions have had a positive impact on Dufry's
commercial profile
and have allowed the company to further reinforce its market
position as the
undisputed global leader in international travel retail. Since
2013 Dufry has
more than doubled its sales (adjusted for acquisitions), while
improving its
geographic diversification. The new enlarged business platform
has also
broadened the concession portfolio with the addition of new
attractive
destinations with high passenger throughput and reduced
dependency on individual
contracts.
Persisting Operating Risks
Dufry saw sales in 2015 contract organically by 5%, particularly
due to lower
numbers of Brazilian and Russian air travellers and from reduced
spending power
of emerging countries affected by currency devaluations. We
expect these
challenges to continue through 2016, partly compounded by
geo-political tensions
affecting air travel in Europe and the Mediterranean countries.
Solid Cash Flow Generation
We project that Dufry's enlarged business would increase
operating and free cash
flow (FCF) generation to CHF700m and CHF400m, respectively, from
2017, when the
WDF integration is completed. This strong FCF will, in the
absence of a
resumption of M&A activity, support a more sustained pace of
de-leveraging from
2017. We expect FCF margins to improve to 5% from 2017 onwards
from a projected
3% for 2016. However, given a structural shift in the cost base
with
sustainably higher concession fees, we expect FFO margins to
recover to
pre-acquisition levels of 9% only from 2018, from 7%-8% in
2014-2015.
Credit Metrics in Line with 'B'
We forecast that FFO-adjusted gross and net leverage to decline
mildly to 6.0x
and 5.3x respectively by end-2017, from the elevated levels of
6.2x and 5.8x
(calculated for 2015 annualising FFO of the acquired assets). We
regard such
level of indebtedness as high, and only commensurate with a 'B'
level of
financial risk. While expected strong organic cash flow
generation will support
faster de-leveraging to below 5.0x in 2019, this would still be
insufficient, in
our view, for the 'BB' category.
We continue to view minimum annual guarantees (MAG) as the basic
level of rental
payments, which would be required to maintain the economic
ownership of the
retail space by Dufry. However, as our understanding of the
business risk
evolves, we have raised our MAG estimate to 5% of turnover
starting from 2016
versus 4.5% in 2015 and 4% in 2014, to reflect the impact of
WDF's concessions.
Fixed Charge Cover Calculation Change
While our leverage calculations are based on capitalising only
the MAG portion
of rental payments, we have now rebased our fixed charge cover
ratio
calculations by using the entire amount of concession fees. The
new approach
better reflects the economic reality for Dufry, as the company
needs to commit
substantial cash resources to pay for concession fees. The
resulting
considerably lower ratios of 1.3x vs 2.2x should be viewed in
conjunction with
the mostly flexible, "elastic" nature of Dufry's rental
obligations, implying no
impairment in the financial flexibility for the issuer. The new
cover ratios
have no impact on the ratings.
Further Acquisitions; Shareholder Distributions
Dufry is likely to continue pursuing its role as consolidator in
the
international travel retail industry. Our rating case assumes
spending on
medium-sized acquisitions totalling CHF400m over 2018-2019,
which the company
should be able to comfortably fund from a projected build-up of
internal cash
reserves. We also believe larger investments are likely in the
medium term.
However, we regard these as event risk and will evaluate their
impact on Dufry's
ratings as and when they take place, subject to operating
economics and the
choice of funding instruments.
We also expect the projected increase in cash generation in 2017
to lead Dufry
to return some cash to its shareholders in 2018-2019 and have
assumed dividend
outflows of at CHF50m-CHF100m p.a.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Our assumptions include:
- 2016 sales increasing to around CHF8bn, including contribution
from WDF,
organic sales growth of 2%-3% p.a. during 2016-2019;
- EBITDA margin steadily improving to 13% by end-2019 from 12%
in 2016;
- Annual capex of approximately CHF250m;
- Common dividends of CHF50m in 2018 and CHF100m in 2019;
- Net outflow for minority dividends of CHF45m-CHF50m until
2019;
- Working capital unchanged from 2015 levels at 8% of sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook
being revised to
Stable include:
-Evidence of a successful completion of the integration of the
Nuance Group and
sound progress on the integration of WDF during 2016
-EBITDA margin improving to above 12% (2015: 11.8%)
-Annual FCF generation of sufficient sustainable magnitude (at
least EUR100m to
EUR200m) to enable meaningful net debt reduction
-Evidence that decrease of FFO-adjusted gross leverage towards
less than 5.5x
(net leverage less than 5.0x) is achievable by end-2017 (7.7x
and 7.3x
respectively at end-2015, or 6.2x and 5.8x based on pro-forma
results) after the
integration of WDF has been completed
-FFO fixed charge cover remaining at or above 1.3x (2015: 1.3x)
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade
include:
-Inability to fully realise budgeted cost savings on a timely
basis from the
integration of Nuance and WDF
-EBITDA margin remaining below 12% and FCF margin below 4% on a
sustained basis,
particularly as a result of operational challenges and inability
to mitigate
business risks in individual countries
-Execution of a sizeable predominantly debt-funded acquisition,
jeopardising
deleveraging
-Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted gross leverage towards 5.5x
(5.0x on a net
basis)
-FFO fixed charge cover tightening towards 1.2x.
LIQUIDITY
We project that Dufry should be able to generate sustainable,
strong annual
pre-dividend FCF of CHF400m-CHF450m from 2017 - leading to the
accumulation of
cash reserves well in excess of CHF1bn by end-2019. The company
also enjoys
comfortable debt maturity headroom with its first repayments
scheduled for July
2019.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments for 2015:
- Readily available cash: At 31 December 2015, Fitch considered
as restricted
CHF98m of cash, of which CHF80m is needed for day-to-day
operational activities,
including funding of intra-year working capital needs, and
further CHF18m of
cash held overseas, which cannot be easily repatriated to
Switzerland and
therefore being not readily available for debt repayments;
- Leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of MAG estimated at
4.5% of turnover;
- Adjustments for non-recurring items include in FY15
acquisition-related costs
of CHF50.7m and estimated restructuring costs in connection with
the
transformational acquisitions of CHF20m (a similar adjustment
totalling CHF29m
was carried out in 2014).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Elena Stock
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 135
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Committee Chairperson
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+ 39 02 87 90 87 214
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 28 Apr
2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005063
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.