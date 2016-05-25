(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss-based Dufry AG's (Dufry) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook remains Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior unsecured notes rating at 'BB-'. The ratings affirmation reflect our expectation that Dufry's cash flow generation will improve once the travel company has completed the integration of its two transformational acquisitions. However, we are maintaining the Negative Outlook due to remaining execution risks in relation to the full and timely realisation of budgeted cost savings from World Duty Free Group (WDF), whose acquisition was only completed in November 2015. The Negative Outlook also reflects the growing challenges Dufry faces in maintaining historically strong organic growth amid a decline in the purchasing power of emerging markets travellers. We therefore do not expect the company's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross and net leverage to decline to 5.5x and 5.0x, respectively, before 2018 - our rating triggers for revising the Outlook to Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Residual Execution Risks We see remaining execution risks from the past two sizeable acquisitions, with the realisation of cost savings from the integration of Nuance currently half-complete and the integration of WDF to be still implemented during 2016-2017. We expect the late completion of the WDF acquisition to lead to a lower-than-originally forecast operating cash flow in 2016 and, consequently, slower de-leveraging. Strengthened Business Model The two acquisitions have had a positive impact on Dufry's commercial profile and have allowed the company to further reinforce its market position as the undisputed global leader in international travel retail. Since 2013 Dufry has more than doubled its sales (adjusted for acquisitions), while improving its geographic diversification. The new enlarged business platform has also broadened the concession portfolio with the addition of new attractive destinations with high passenger throughput and reduced dependency on individual contracts. Persisting Operating Risks Dufry saw sales in 2015 contract organically by 5%, particularly due to lower numbers of Brazilian and Russian air travellers and from reduced spending power of emerging countries affected by currency devaluations. We expect these challenges to continue through 2016, partly compounded by geo-political tensions affecting air travel in Europe and the Mediterranean countries. Solid Cash Flow Generation We project that Dufry's enlarged business would increase operating and free cash flow (FCF) generation to CHF700m and CHF400m, respectively, from 2017, when the WDF integration is completed. This strong FCF will, in the absence of a resumption of M&A activity, support a more sustained pace of de-leveraging from 2017. We expect FCF margins to improve to 5% from 2017 onwards from a projected 3% for 2016. However, given a structural shift in the cost base with sustainably higher concession fees, we expect FFO margins to recover to pre-acquisition levels of 9% only from 2018, from 7%-8% in 2014-2015. Credit Metrics in Line with 'B' We forecast that FFO-adjusted gross and net leverage to decline mildly to 6.0x and 5.3x respectively by end-2017, from the elevated levels of 6.2x and 5.8x (calculated for 2015 annualising FFO of the acquired assets). We regard such level of indebtedness as high, and only commensurate with a 'B' level of financial risk. While expected strong organic cash flow generation will support faster de-leveraging to below 5.0x in 2019, this would still be insufficient, in our view, for the 'BB' category. We continue to view minimum annual guarantees (MAG) as the basic level of rental payments, which would be required to maintain the economic ownership of the retail space by Dufry. However, as our understanding of the business risk evolves, we have raised our MAG estimate to 5% of turnover starting from 2016 versus 4.5% in 2015 and 4% in 2014, to reflect the impact of WDF's concessions. Fixed Charge Cover Calculation Change While our leverage calculations are based on capitalising only the MAG portion of rental payments, we have now rebased our fixed charge cover ratio calculations by using the entire amount of concession fees. The new approach better reflects the economic reality for Dufry, as the company needs to commit substantial cash resources to pay for concession fees. The resulting considerably lower ratios of 1.3x vs 2.2x should be viewed in conjunction with the mostly flexible, "elastic" nature of Dufry's rental obligations, implying no impairment in the financial flexibility for the issuer. The new cover ratios have no impact on the ratings. Further Acquisitions; Shareholder Distributions Dufry is likely to continue pursuing its role as consolidator in the international travel retail industry. Our rating case assumes spending on medium-sized acquisitions totalling CHF400m over 2018-2019, which the company should be able to comfortably fund from a projected build-up of internal cash reserves. We also believe larger investments are likely in the medium term. However, we regard these as event risk and will evaluate their impact on Dufry's ratings as and when they take place, subject to operating economics and the choice of funding instruments. We also expect the projected increase in cash generation in 2017 to lead Dufry to return some cash to its shareholders in 2018-2019 and have assumed dividend outflows of at CHF50m-CHF100m p.a. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Our assumptions include: - 2016 sales increasing to around CHF8bn, including contribution from WDF, organic sales growth of 2%-3% p.a. during 2016-2019; - EBITDA margin steadily improving to 13% by end-2019 from 12% in 2016; - Annual capex of approximately CHF250m; - Common dividends of CHF50m in 2018 and CHF100m in 2019; - Net outflow for minority dividends of CHF45m-CHF50m until 2019; - Working capital unchanged from 2015 levels at 8% of sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable include: -Evidence of a successful completion of the integration of the Nuance Group and sound progress on the integration of WDF during 2016 -EBITDA margin improving to above 12% (2015: 11.8%) -Annual FCF generation of sufficient sustainable magnitude (at least EUR100m to EUR200m) to enable meaningful net debt reduction -Evidence that decrease of FFO-adjusted gross leverage towards less than 5.5x (net leverage less than 5.0x) is achievable by end-2017 (7.7x and 7.3x respectively at end-2015, or 6.2x and 5.8x based on pro-forma results) after the integration of WDF has been completed -FFO fixed charge cover remaining at or above 1.3x (2015: 1.3x) Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade include: -Inability to fully realise budgeted cost savings on a timely basis from the integration of Nuance and WDF -EBITDA margin remaining below 12% and FCF margin below 4% on a sustained basis, particularly as a result of operational challenges and inability to mitigate business risks in individual countries -Execution of a sizeable predominantly debt-funded acquisition, jeopardising deleveraging -Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted gross leverage towards 5.5x (5.0x on a net basis) -FFO fixed charge cover tightening towards 1.2x. LIQUIDITY We project that Dufry should be able to generate sustainable, strong annual pre-dividend FCF of CHF400m-CHF450m from 2017 - leading to the accumulation of cash reserves well in excess of CHF1bn by end-2019. The company also enjoys comfortable debt maturity headroom with its first repayments scheduled for July 2019. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments for 2015: - Readily available cash: At 31 December 2015, Fitch considered as restricted CHF98m of cash, of which CHF80m is needed for day-to-day operational activities, including funding of intra-year working capital needs, and further CHF18m of cash held overseas, which cannot be easily repatriated to Switzerland and therefore being not readily available for debt repayments; - Leases: Fitch adjusted debt by adding 8x of MAG estimated at 4.5% of turnover; - Adjustments for non-recurring items include in FY15 acquisition-related costs of CHF50.7m and estimated restructuring costs in connection with the transformational acquisitions of CHF20m (a similar adjustment totalling CHF29m was carried out in 2014). Contact: Principal Analyst Maggie Cheng Associate Director +44 20 3530 1689 Supervisory Analyst Elena Stock Director +49 69 76 80 76 135 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director + 39 02 87 90 87 214 