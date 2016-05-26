(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed The Bidvest
Group Limited's
(Bidvest) National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(zaf)' on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
commentary.
The RWN reflects Bidvest's plan to de-merge the foodservice
operations from the
existing Bidvest group. The RWN reflects our expectation that
the continuing
Bidvest operations, holding only Bidvest's industrial
operations, will have a
weaker business risk profile following separation.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once Bidvest (excluding the
foodservice
business) publishes their audited annual results for financial
year to June
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Economic and Ownership Separation
Fitch expects Bidvest's industrial and food operations to be
fully separated
both economically and through ownership. The respective entities
consisting of
these operations will be separately listed on the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange.
The residual industrials business, largely comprising the
Bidvest South Africa,
Bidvest Namibia and Corporate divisions, will remain within the
currently listed
Bidvest entity.
Weaker Business Risk Profile
Fitch expects the split will increase the sector, business and
financial risks
for the remaining Bidvest group. Fitch could downgrade the
rating by up to two
notches (given currently available information for the remaining
Bidvest group),
based on the rating agency's analysis of the business risk and
indicative
pro-forma financial information provided in BidCorp's
pre-listing statement and
circular.
Fitch has previously noted that the combined group's rating is
supported by the
diversified and balanced operational profile and
geographically-spread revenue
stream, which was largely driven by the defensive food services
division
counterbalancing the more cyclical automotive and freight
segments. Fitch views
the remaining Bidvest group industry segments as more volatile
and less
geographically diverse than the more defensive food services
division.
Commensurate Financial Structure
Fitch will analyse the remaining Bidvest group using its
Diversified Industrials
and Capital Goods methodology. Based on the available pro-forma
information,
Fitch expects the financial structure to result in largely
similar leverage
metrics and slightly lower coverage metrics. However, the
financial structure of
the remaining Bidvest group is expected to be impacted by
negative or marginally
positive free cash flow (FCF).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Bidvest
include:
- Approximated historical pro-forma information for the
unbundled Bidvest group
by adjusting previous historical audited numbers (FY13-FY15) for
Bidvest group
by the unaudited pro-forma BidCorp results as provided by the
group in the
pre-listing statement
- Low- to mid-single digit revenue growth expectations for
FY16-FY19
- Stable margins compared with FY15 performance
- No change to dividend cover policy expected, but quantum
adjusted to reflect
foodservice unbundling
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings will likely be downgraded once the food service
operations have been
de-merged and we have updated our financial metrics following
the publication of
the FY16 results. A positive rating action is not envisaged.
New rating sensitivities will be established after resolving the
RWN.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT ADJUSTMENTS
- Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding 6x of yearly
operating lease expense
related to long-term assets; and
- Other: Fitch excluded income from investments in its EBITDA
calculation.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN:
The Bidvest Group Limited:
National Long-term Rating: 'AA(zaf)' on RWN
National Short-term Rating: 'F1+(zaf)' on RWN
Bidvestco Limited:
National senior unsecured long-term rating: 'AA(zaf)' on RWN
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 7810
Supervisory Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
