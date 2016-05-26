(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Computer
Sciences Corporation (CSC), including the 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR), on its plan to merge with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's
(HPE) information
technology (IT) services segment, Enterprise Services (ES).
Fitch's actions
affect $5.1 billion of total debt, including the undrawn $2.5
billion revolving
credit facility (RCF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's belief the merger of CSC and ES
is modestly net
credit positive, given meaningfully increased scale and
diversification and
significant merger related cost synergies, which should
partially offset the
addition of $18 billion of revenues with lower profit and cash
flow margins.
CSC announced on May 24, 2016 its board approved a plan to merge
the company
with HPE's ES segment in a tax-free transaction. HPE first will
spin off the ES
segment to HPE's shareholders, excluding the small cloud
management systems
business. The subsequent merger of CSC and ES should deliver
approximately $8.5
billion to HPE's shareholders, including a more than $4.5
billion equity stake
in the combined company, $1.5 billion cash dividend, the
retirement of $1.6
billion of HPE debt, the assumption of $300 million of
Electronic Data Systems
senior notes due 2029 and transfer of $600 million HPE net
pension liabilities
to CSC.
Fitch expects the combined company will fund the cash dividend
and retirement of
HPE debt with approximately $3.1 billion of incremental debt.
Pro forma for the
combination, Fitch estimates total leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA)
will be 2.2x (1.7x including $1 billion of cost synergies),
roughly flat from
Fitch's estimates of total leverage on a standalone basis, as
well as for fiscal
2016. Fitch notes CSC has been on track to deleverage over the
intermediate term
with FCF from elevated total leverage due to the partially
debt-financed
acquisitions of UXC and Xchanging. Over the longer term, Fitch
expects CSC will
maintain total leverage below 2x.
Pro forma for the merger, shareholders of CSC and HPE will each
own 50% of the
combined company. CSC expects to close the merger by March 2017,
pending
customary regulatory approvals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Increased scale and diversification: Fitch expects increased
scale and
diversification as a result of the merger will smooth operating
performance. The
deal adds approximately $18 billion of revenue and creates the
third-largest
global IT services company with $26 billion in annual revenue.
Fitch also
expects CSC's strength in insurance, healthcare and financial
services combined
with ES's strength in pharma, transportation, travel and
telecom, with minimal
customer overlap, should reduce operating volatility.
--Significant cost reduction roadmap: Fitch expects the combined
entity's
significant cost reduction roadmap will drive pro forma blended
profit margin
expansion. CSC expects $1 billion of total cost synergies in
year one and $1.5
billion of run-rate cost savings from synergies exiting year
one. As a result,
Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin will increase to the
high-teens over the
intermediate term from the mid-teens, pro forma for the
combination, and a Fitch
estimated 17% for fiscal 2016 on a standalone basis.
--Constrained top-line: Fitch expects organic constant currency
revenue growth
will remain constrained over the intermediate term, driven by
secular shifts to
the cloud from on-premise solutions and, to a lesser extent, a
more cautious
spending environment and customer rationalization initiatives.
However, Fitch
also expects significant revenue growth in next-generation
service offerings
(cloud, cyber and applications), which will be $3 billion on a
combined basis,
to remain robust and offset declines in legacy in the
intermediate term,
resulting in a low-single-digit long-term top-line CAGR.
--Meaningfully stronger FCF: Fitch expects the combination to
result in
meaningfully stronger annual FCF beyond the near term, driven by
the addition of
roughly $1.8 billion of operating EBITDA and anticipated $1
billion of total
cost synergies in year one, and $1.5 billion of run-rate cost
savings from
synergies exiting year one. Fitch projects $1 billion to $2
billion of annual
FCF through the forecast period, excluding cash payments related
to cost
synergies. Fitch expects the company will use FCF for debt
reduction (term loan
amortization), as well as tuck-in acquisitions and share
repurchases.
--Ongoing acquisitions activity: Fitch believes CSC's ongoing
acquisition
activity will strengthen the company's operating profile over
the longer term
but present near-term integration risks. CSC closed the
acquisitions of UXC and
Xchanging during the fourth fiscal quarter ended April 1, 2016,
and they should
add next-generation capabilities and potential cost synergies in
the back half
of fiscal 2017. The merger with ES more than triples CSC's
revenue base but we
believe the integration of ES, UXC and Xchanging heighten
execution risks over
the intermediate term.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the Rating Case for CSC include:
--CSC and ES merge at the beginning of FY2018.
--Flat to low-single-digit organic constant currency revenue
growth in FY2017
and beyond.
--Operating EBITDA margin expands to 17% in fiscal 2017, to 19%
in fiscal 2018
and more than 20% beyond, driven by the achievement of
merger-related cost
synergies.
--Restructuring costs to achieve synergies and integration costs
are $1.5
billion in fiscal 2018 and $800 million in fiscal 2019.
--FCF used for debt reduction and, to a lesser extent, tuck-in
acquisitions and
share repurchases.
--Capex remains near 6.5% of revenues through fiscal 2017 then
declines to
approximately 5%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions could occur if Fitch expects:
--Sustained positive organic revenue growth, resulting from
growth in
next-generation services offsetting declines in legacy services;
and
--Annual FCF of more than $5 billion through the cycle.
Negative rating action could occur if Fitch expects:
--Total leverage sustained above 2x from weaker than expected
profitability;
--CSC does not expect positive organic revenue growth in the
intermediate term
or positive operating trends in the near term, indicating
heightened investments
in cloud-based solutions are not sufficiently competitive to
offset declines in
legacy offerings.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch believes CSC's liquidity was solid at April 1, 2016 and
supported by:
--$1.2 billion of cash and investments;
-- $2.5 billion of available borrowing capacity under a
revolving credit
facility expiring 2020;
--$200 million of available capacity under a committed leasing
facility for
capital expenditures on IT equipment and associated software.
More than $500 million of annual FCF also supports liquidity.
Total debt was $2.6 billion at April 1, 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Computer Sciences Corp.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Revolving Credit Facility at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
CSC Capital Funding Limited
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
CSC Capital Funding Limited
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
CSC Computer Sciences UK Holdings Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria
